Remembering Manitoba’s Victims of Impaired Driving at Memorial Monument Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- WEST ST. PAUL, Manitoba, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families and friends of people killed in impaired driving crashes will come together with MADD Canada’s Manitoba Chapters and Community Leaders for a special ceremony of remembrance at the Manitoba Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving on Sunday, August 25th.



Created in 2016, the Memorial Monument offers families and friends a chance to pay tribute to their lost loved ones. The Monument is inscribed with the names of 70 Manitobans who have been killed by impaired drivers. Five new names have been added this year. The annual ceremony at the monument includes a candlelight vigil to recognize and honour the victims, and all who have been affected by impaired driving.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony of remembrance and the unveiling of new names on the monument.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. Location: Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery – 4477 Main Street, West St. Paul, MB Speakers: The Honourable Cliff Cullen, Manitoba Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Cheryl Christian, Mayor of West St. Paul

Shelley Hart, Mayor of East St. Paul

Inspector Chris Moore, Officer in Charge, RCMP D Division Traffic Service

Satvir Jatana, VP, Human Resources and Corporate Service, Manitoba Public Insurance

Gerald Knutson, General Manager, Glen Eden Funeral Home

Located in a peaceful park-like setting at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery in West St. Paul, the monument and surrounding memorial benches give families and friends a place where they can remember and reflect on their loved ones.



“For those who have suffered a devastating and senseless loss due to impaired driving, the grief never goes away,” said Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager for the Western Region. “Our Memorial Monument and candlelight vigil offers them a safe place where they can honour their loved ones, alongside others who understand the kind of loss and pain they have experienced.”

MADD Canada thanks the Glen Eden Funeral Home for its ongoing support of the Manitoba Monument and candlelight vigil.



To RSVP for the ceremony: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca



