Humus Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Humus is an organic, dark material formed from the decaying process of plants as well as animals. The production of humus can be done naturally or by the process of composting. The humus market is emerging as a popular industry in the global market. The nutrient composition of humus that ensures healthy soil is a driving factor for the growth and expansion of the global market. The growth of the global humus market is forecasted during the predictive period of 2016 to 2024.

Global Humus Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of the global humus market includes product and end-users.

Depending on the product, the global humus market is subdivided into moisturizing humus, dry humus, and others.

Based on application or end-users, the global market for humus is segmented into Gardening, industrial, and agriculture.

Global Humus Market: Global Leaders

The global leaders of the humus market encompass Simplot Company, Arc Sutra Enterprises, Alzworks Group Ltd, Patten Seed Company, Black Diamond Compost Company, and Humus Compost Company LLC. Some other key players in the global industry include YLAD Living Soils, Super Humus Compost, Stetson Ranch, Boogie Brew, LH Vos, McGill, and Den OudenGroep. The companies involved in the humus market are adopting growth strategies to attain momentum in the industry. The escalating sale of the product is creating opportunities for the companies to reap the benefits in the global market.

Global Humus Market: Key Limitations

The low social acceptance as well as adoption and a longer maturation period of humus act as a limiting factor for the growth of the global market. Effective demonstration of its harmless use and knowledge of the organic benefits will overcome the limitations and support its growth.

Global Humus Market: Key Drivers

An increase in the environmental and health awareness level is expected to boost the global humus market in the forecast period. The increase in the awareness level of soil management practices, the increase in organic farming, and the growing demand for organic food is a contributing factor to the growth of the global humus market. The rise in demand for the chemical-free agricultural products and increase support of the government helps in making a significant contribution towards the growth of the humus market.

Global Humus Market: Regional Overview

The key regions of the global humus market include North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, India, and Japan. The region of North America is anticipated to have faster growth during the forecast period. The large agricultural cultivation, increase in organic farming, and an increase in crop yield efficiency are the key reasons behind the expansion of the market in the North American region.

The long-term soil fertility and effective pest control, along with the preservation of the environment are one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global humus market. The health benefits and environmental benefits attached to the use of humus boosts the growth of the humus market in the global scenario.

