Image Protect Highlights Record $333B in Digital Ad Spending in 2019 According to Research

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to highlight recent research from leading analysis firm, eMarketer, entitled “Global Digital Ad Spending 2019”, in which the firm projects global digital ad spending to reach $333 billion this year, a new all-time record for the industry.



The eMarketer research article can be found here .

Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect, noted, “Our new in-image ad model is set to emerge in the middle of a tidal wave of growth in digital ad spending. Our Fotofy launch really couldn’t have been better timed. This is an historic opportunity and we and our shareholders plan to ride the growth boom in ad spending for years to come.”

The Fotofy platform is a disruptive digital image marketplace that leverages an in-image ad model to enable the free sharing of images for Image Users without sacrificing the capacity to monetize image use for the benefit of Image Creators.

According to eMarketer’s analysis, ad spending will continue to grow on a global basis, with the lion’s share of that growth driven by digital ad placement. The report suggests that investment in ad tech, data analytics, and ecommerce will be defining enablers in the boom. The analysis concludes that worldwide digital ad spending in 2019 will jump by 17.6% to $333.25 billion, pushing digital ad spending up to account for roughly half of all global ad spending for the first time in history.

“With advertisers now finally beginning to treat digital ad strategies as the dominant channel for product and service exposure, large networks of digital ad-enabled real estate will become increasingly valuable,” continued Mr. Goldman. “As our platform gains traction, we believe the sharing of images drawn from the Fotofy library has the potential to represent an infinitely vast portfolio of precisely that type of digital real estate.”

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

