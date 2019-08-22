Nuance Expansion into Surgical CAPD Landscape Increases Time Savings and Revenue Integrity for Customers

/EIN News/ -- Nearly 2,000 surgeons across the US, including those at North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgical Center, already generating reports and driving results with Nuance Surgical CAPD solution



BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) an industry-leading provider of AI-powered solutions, today announced it has expanded into the surgical market with the Nuance Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) solution. The specialty-specific solution empowers surgeons and care teams to efficiently document pre- and post-operatively and code accurately at the point of care, while empowering organizations to meet the many regulatory and quality requirements affecting the surgical landscape today.

“Without the proper technology in place to ensure accurate, timely and complete documentation, it’s challenging for surgeons and proceduralists to practice at the top of their licenses and often contributes to risk in the continuum of care, delayed billing and additional costs for organizations,” said Michael Clark, SVP, GM, Provider Solutions, Nuance. “The Nuance Surgical CAPD solution provides the most innovative, compliant and easy-to-use experience for both patients in the transition of care, and providers on the broader care team, while ensuring appropriate reimbursement across acute and ambulatory care settings.”

Using artificial intelligence, the solution streamlines operative reporting and procedural note documentation in real-time, improving documentation quality, and rendering clinical guidance with customizable workflows. The Nuance Surgical CAPD solution guides surgeons through the documentation process by providing the relevant, episodic in-workflow guidance needed to capture the required level of specificity and appropriate reimbursement in a complex specialty.

Nearly 2,000 surgeons across the United States are already generating reports with the Nuance Surgical CAPD solution today, including North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgical Center in Tupelo, Miss. Prior to implementing the Nuance solution, the organization was in search of an efficient and economical solution that could produce more detailed notes and records, while reducing documentation expenses and decreasing days in accounts receivable (A/R).

“We were looking to increase surgeon efficiency, convenience and mobility during documentation and needed to address high transcription costs and improving A/R across the board,” said Charlie Tidwell, Medical Records Supervisor, North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgical Center. “Within a year of adopting Nuance’s Surgical CAPD solution, we were able to reduce documentation expenses by more than $40,000 and reduced A/R by an average of eight days.”



To learn more about Nuance Surgical CAPD, visit this website .

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.



About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .



Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact Information

Finley Hines

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications - Healthcare

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-5438

Email: finley.hines@nuance.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.