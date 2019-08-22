Minimizer to build new one hundred thousand square foot facility in Owatonna, Minn.

Company plans to be moved in by spring of 2021

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its long-term growth plan, Minimizer is in the final planning stage for a new facility located in Owatonna, Minn.

The projected 13-acre building site is west of the Cybex campus on SW 18th Street close to the intersection of Interstate 35 and state highway 14.

The city of Owatonna passed a vote Tuesday, August 20th to sell the land to Minimizer, which now has a signed purchase agreement with the city.

“Given our current and future sales growth, as well as new product introductions, the new facility is a necessity,” Minimizer CEO Christopher Thorpe “CT” said. “We are currently operating out of three buildings and we are simply out of room in Blooming Prairie and need more efficient space.”

Minimizer currently employs 83 people across three separate campuses in Blooming Prairie. The proposed site in Owatonna will house all employees in one facility while substantially increasing the company’s operating space from fifty-four thousand square feet to ninety-six thousand square feet.

“We explored several different options, including existing commercial real estate, but there was nothing available that could meet our needs,” CT said. “We then decided to build a facility that would gain us the most efficiencies and meet our needs for the foreseeable future.”

CT said the company evaluated many area cities and also looked at expanding in Blooming Prairie, but Owatonna was the best choice as a business-friendly area with room for current requirements and future growth.

“Blooming Prairie will always be known as the place where Minimizer started,” CT said. “This site in Owatonna also offers a chance to expand our footprint an additional one hundred thousand square feet, if necessary.”

Employees were notified of the move on Thursday, Aug. 15.

CT said the company hopes to break ground on the new facility next month and plans to be moved in by the spring of 2021.

“We want our employees in on the ground floor of this project,” CT said. “The new facility represents a better work environment for everyone, as well as more amenities, so employee input and feedback is critical.”

Of the current 83 Minimizer employees, 66 work in Blooming Prairie, while the remaining 17 are located across the United States and Canada. The company will work with incentive programs to help employees impacted by the move.

“Our employees are the backbone of Minimizer,” CT said. “We had opportunities to construct a new facility in other cities, but Owatonna is only 20 miles from Blooming Prairie and we didn’t want to lose our current workforce when they are vitally important to our future success.”

Attachment

Steve Hansen Minimizer 8002483855 steve@minimizer.com



