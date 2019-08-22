Greg P. Bell, Chairman and CEO of B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Incorporated (the “Company”), today announced that Company Chairman and CEO, Greg P. Bell, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/8-21-19-smallcapvoice-interview-b2digital-btdg/.

Greg P. Bell of B2Digital called into SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model for the Company, the recent milestones for the company in 2019, and the operational goals for the remainder of 2019.

Recently, BTDG announced that it has acquired Pinnacle Combat of Iowa. Pinnacle Combat is now part of the B2 Fighting Series and will be having fights in Iowa this year. Pinnacle Combat joins the current operating fight companies of HRMMA, Colosseum Combat, United Combat League, and Blue Grass MMA, the MMA news and social media system all owned by B2Digital. The B2 Fighting Series, owned by B2 Digital INC., has fights scheduled in 7 states that will be operated by the 4 operating fight group companies this year. The acquisition is effective immediately, pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement.

Greg P. Bell stated, "Our recent and successful acquisitions of 5 MMA Companies and the expanding fall and spring fight schedules greatly expands our company and that is why it is exciting to share our vision and Company direction with SmallCapVoice.com.”

B2Digital INC. management continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events, the development of its B2FS Official Training Facility program, along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN”. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and Growing the current B2 Digital business.

Bell continued, "Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience, as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2's first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising, trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

www.b2digitalotc.com

