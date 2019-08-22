AudioEye to Present at the 8ᵗʰ Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading developer of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held on September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



AudioEye management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta, New York and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Todd Bankofier, Chief Executive Officer

tbankofier@audioeye.com

(520) 308-6140

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

AEYE@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860



