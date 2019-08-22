Food Allergens & Intolerance Testing: Global Market Analysis & In-depth Company Profiling 2017-2019 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market accounted for $415.77 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,200.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.



Increasing cases of food mislabelling to mandate effective food testing, rising public awareness regarding food allergens, and growing trend of food recalls are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, ameliorate allergies caused by meat restricting the market growth.



Based on source, soy segment is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. By Geography, North America estimated to have a lucrative growth over the last few years has enabled the regional market to emerge as a lucrative space for intolerance foods.



Some of the key players profiled in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market include DuPont Nutrition & Health, Life Technologies, Neogen Corp., YorkTest Laboratories, Alletess Medical Laboratory, ImmuneTech, NHS Choices, Elisa Technologies, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp), Bio-Reference Laboratories, Mayo Medical Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, ViraCor-IBT Laboratories, Immuno Laboratories Inc., Allermetrix Inc., MRT Laboratories Inc and Serolab.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Cause

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Additives

5.2.1 Antioxidants

5.2.2 Colorings

5.2.3 Flavorings

5.2.4 Preservatives

5.2.5 Sweeteners

5.2.6 Thickeners

5.2.7 Other Additives

5.3 Allergen

5.4 Enzyme Deficiencies

5.4.1 Gluten Intolerance

5.4.2 Lactose Intolerance

5.4.3 Other Enzyme Deficiencies

5.5 Other Causes



6 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enzyme Linked Immunoassay

6.3 Rapid Screening Tests

6.3.1 Chromatography

6.3.2 Other Rapid Screening Tests

6.4 Target Detection Tests

6.4.1 Bio-Sensor Kits

6.4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.5 Other Test Types



7 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Clinical Test

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alternative Allergy Tests

7.2.1 Blood Based Tests/Invasive Tests

7.2.1.1 Cytotoxic Test

7.2.1.1.1 Electro Dermal (Vega) Test

7.2.1.1.2 Pulse Test

7.2.1.2 Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Blood Test

7.2.1.3 Immunoglobulin (IgG) Blood Test

7.2.2 Surface/Skin/Non-Invasive Tests

7.2.2.1 Hair Analysis

7.2.2.2 Kinesiology Test

7.3 Blood Tests

7.3.1 CAP Radio Allergo Sorbent Test (CAP RAST)

7.3.2 Enzyme-Linked Immune Sorbent Assay (ELISA)

7.3.3 Radio Allergo Sorbent Test (RAST)

7.4 Conventional Tests

7.4.1 Skin Based Tests

7.4.1.1 Intradermal Test

7.4.1.2 Patch Test

7.4.1.3 Scratch Tests

7.4.1.4 Skin Prick Test

7.4.1.5 Other Skin Based Tests

7.5 Other Clinical Tests



8 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Source of Food

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cola Nut

8.3 Corn

8.4 Cow's Milk

8.5 Egg

8.6 Fish

8.7 Nuts

8.8 Pea

8.9 Shellfish

8.10 Soy

8.11 Wheat

8.12 Yeast

8.13 Other Source of Foods



9 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 In-Vitro

9.2.1 Elimination Test

9.2.2 Food Challenge Test

9.3 In-Vivo

9.3.1 Intradermal Test

9.3.2 Patch Test

9.3.3 Prick Test



10 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Baby Food

10.3 Bakery & Confectionary

10.4 Beverages

10.5 Convenience Foods

10.6 Dairy

10.7 Grains & Nuts

10.8 Meat & Poultry

10.9 Other Products



11 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By End-User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals & Clinics

11.3 Other End Users



12 Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 DuPont Nutrition & Health

14.2 Life Technologies

14.3 Neogen Corp.

14.4 YorkTest Laboratories

14.5 Alletess Medical Laboratory

14.6 ImmuneTech

14.7 NHS Choices

14.8 Elisa Technologies

14.9 Quest Diagnostics Inc

14.10 Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

14.11 Bio-Reference Laboratories

14.12 Mayo Medical Laboratories

14.13 ARUP Laboratories

14.14 ViraCor-IBT Laboratories

14.15 Immuno Laboratories Inc.

14.16 Allermetrix Inc.

14.17 MRT Laboratories Inc

14.18 Serolab



