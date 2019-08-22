Introducing Lucky You Flowers: These Little Cuties Are The Next Big Thing In The Floral Direct Mail Industry

Spread Joy any day or every day by sending an adorable Lucky You arrangement with custom fortune cookie message for $29.00, shipped free nationwide!

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, CT, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut-based, female-owned Lucky You Flowers is a new direct mail floral company that is changing the flower arrangement game. With each handcrafted arrangement served up in a colorful takeout container, the unique presentation couldn’t be more delightful or delicious. Plus, every arrangement includes a fortune cookie with your custom message inside, for that personal touch that’s much sweeter than any old card. And at only $29.00 with free shipping nationwide, there’s no better gift for every day, not just the special days.

In her beautiful barn built in 1836 located in the quaint town of Simsbury, a suburb of Hartford, CT, founder Amy Schuster pours her heart into creating a product that’s different from any floral arrangement you’ve ever ordered. Amy has committed to designing beautiful floral arrangements that are affordable and sustainable. Each arrangement is professionally arranged, long-lasting, and—best of all—there’s no care required . The flowers arrive on your doorstep in a sleek mailing tube and will stay beautiful for a week or more. Enjoy your Lucky You and when you’re done, just toss the container in the recycling bin. No more glass vases collecting dust, no more expensive arrangements, no more waiting around to sign for a delivery. Adorable, affordable, recyclable, and delivered right to your door.

At Lucky You, the mission is simple: Spread Joy! We celebrate one another for the major holidays, but often forget about the everyday joys. That’s where Lucky You comes in—there’s a Lucky You arrangement for almost every occasion. Your best friend just had a baby boy? Send her the True Blue. You’ve developed a great connection with your dog-walking companions? They’ll be delighted to receive the Bow Wow (complete with a dog treat for their pup, in addition to the fortune cookie!). And everyone knows someone who needs a little sparkle in their life—so send them the Unicorn Power. From the Birthday Blast to the Not So Lucky You, and even The Dude, Lucky You has the perfect gift to make your special someone smile, no matter what the reason. And you can make someone smile more than just once! Subscribe to give your loved one (or yourself!) the gift of a new arrangement seasonally or every month. Lucky You makes it easy to Spread Joy—every day.

For more information on Lucky You and to see all of their adorable arrangements, follow them on Instagram @LuckyYouFlowers and visit https://luckyyouflowers.com/shop to order yours today.





####

About Lucky You Flowers

Lucky You Flowers was founded in 2018 by Amy Schuster, headquartered in her hometown of Simsbury, CT. Schuster has many years of experience in the floral industry: she holds graduate degrees from Harvard’s Landscape Institute and Boston Architectural College, is a certified Master Gardener from the University of Connecticut, and a recent Vice President on the board of the CT Chapter of the Association for Professional Landscape Designers (APLD). Schuster is also on the board of the Garden Club of Hartford and the chairs the floral design committee. Additionally, she is an avid outdoor enthusiast, a runner, and a proud member of the National Ski Patrol. Most importantly, Schuster is the mother of three wonderful children who inspire her with a sense of gratitude and joy every day.

Attachment

Sara Westhaver Lucky You Flowers (860) 895 3803 sara@jessella.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.