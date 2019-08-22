PV Nano Cell to Exhibit at IDTechEx 2019 introducing Printing Cycles for Complete Solutions and the DemonJet Pro Printer

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced it will be exhibiting in the IDTechEx Show! the leading event for Printed Electronics, November 20th to 21st in Santa Clara, CA ( https://www.idtechex.com/usa2019/show/en/ ). Visit Booth D11.



PV Nano Cell will launch in the exhibition its upgraded complete solution offering for the printed electronics, mass-production applications. The solution now includes printing cycles allowing customers to quickly test digital printing. The company will also discuss its new DemonJet Pro – low volume manufacturing printer and show its latest ink developments, and sample applications focused on mass production.

PV Nano Cell has designed & implemented a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based electronics printing for mass production applications. PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “We developed our complete solution approach after learning from our customers what their needs are and how to best serve them. We know customers can dramatically benefit from digital printed electronics only when a solution that includes the inks, printers and printing process is offered. To date, we have served countless customers using this approach and received wonderful feedback."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, "Companies interested in digital conductive printing often require initial testing and experimenting before adopting a full printing solution. This is why we now offer printing cycles. A printing cycle is meant to enable such companies and customers an affordable way to test digital conductive printing easily, quickly and efficiently. When the test results prove the viability, customers can proceed to use our complete solution."

PV Nano Cell is now selling its DemonJet printer to customers and will use the exhibition to discuss its new, upgraded, DemonJet Pro printer. This printer is meant for low volume manufacturing and offers high-throughput printing, camera-based registration, complete software automation and extreme accuracy in an unparalleled cost-performance bundle.

We encourage you to come visit us at our booth, discuss your needs and requirements and witness the power of PV Nano Cell's complete solution.

PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Hayden IR

w: 917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

PV Nano Cell Ltd

Dr. Fernando de la Vega

CEO and Chairman of the Board

w: 972 (04) 654-6881

f: 972 (04) 654-6880

email: fernando@pvnanocell.com

website: www.pvnanocell.com



