Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vatsala S. Sastry to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wise saying ‘Prevention is better than cure,’ is spot on when it comes to successfully evading infectious diseases. With Its staggering capacity to cause wide spread catastrophic illness and death on a global scale, stopping infectious diseases from occurring in the first place is absolutely key. So what crucial steps are really necessary to win the battle against infectious diseases that have been plaguing mankind for centuries?

Dr. Sastry is a highly regarded infectious disease specialist in practice for over twenty years.

“It’s absolutely critical to accurately educate the public that vaccinations are indeed the most widely recognized and highly effective precautionary approach in defending ourselves against infectious diseases,” says Dr. Sastry.

Caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi, infectious diseases can be spread from person to person making it one of the biggest global health threat to our planet. But with the development of vaccines the good news is that we have been able to eradicate or considerably decrease some of the most life threatening diseases in the world including smallpox, diphtheria, Hepatitis B, cholera, polio, and typhoid.

“Over the last thirty years vaccines have proven to be absolutely mandatory and we must continue to acquire all the necessary and proper vaccinations to protect ourselves,” says Dr. Sastry.

Although vaccines have been known to pose certain risks and side effects, the fact remains that the use of vaccines has far outweighed the risks. Notably, vaccines are responsible for annihilating smallpox one of the most deadliest diseases in the history of the world. And over the years, vaccines have literally saved millions of countless lives.

“One shining example of how effective vaccines truly are can be traced back to our military personnel who are all required by the U.S. armed forces to receive a variety of immunizations against diseases,” says Dr. Sastry.

By making vaccines mandatory for our military personnel many veterans fortunate enough to return from war, came back in remarkably good physical health.

“It’s truly a blessing to treat be able to treat veterans in my practice since I have an enormous amount of admiration for their courage and dedication in fighting for our country,” says Dr. Sastry. “We need to continually give back to our wonderful veterans for all they have done for us.”

Dr. Sastry strongly urges us to remain mindful that most Illnesses are totally preventable, fixable, and avoidable when we take proper precautions. Other than vaccines, she recommends a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables, getting plenty of rest, thoroughly washing our hands, and maintaining a healthy, strong immune system.

“A tremendous number of veterans have lived to a very old age because they were properly vaccinated and protected against diseases,” says Dr. Sastry. “This should encourage us all to get immunized and take remain in excellent health so we can to avoid unnecessary suffering and prevent the risks of infectious diseases for good.”

