Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 9.9% During 2019-2027

The overall on-shelf availability solutions market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 9.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Globally, the retail industry is experiencing a technological boom with the emergence of digitization and the growth of the internet.



Adoption of advanced tools such as on-shelf availability solutions helps the retailers to manage their stocks and inventory in a way to avoid any issues with a shortage of the products. These tools not only help in inventory management but also support the supply chain to make the process smooth and hassle-free.



On-shelf availability solutions can also help retailers to assess potential opportunities and manage the business accordingly. These advantages have increased adoption of on-shelf availability solutions across the globe.



However, lack of technical skills, risks associated with access to unauthorized data, and high cost of implementation are some of the factors that would hamper the market growth.



Based on component, the software segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its high adoption across the various commercial and industrial sector. Companies offer up-gradation services and customized software solutions to the customer according to their requirements. This creates a significant demand for software solutions.



Based on geography, North America dominates the on-shelf availability solutions market based on rapid technological expansion in the US and Canada. In addition to this, a growing number of retailer stores and increasing dependency on digital tools, automation and internet is also driving growth in the on-shelf availability solutions market in this region.



However, emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate. Factors such as the expansion of local and international players in this region and development in the business sector are contributing to the growth of on-shelf availability solutions market in this region.



Competitive Analysis



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, MindTree Ltd., Impinj, Inc., Retail Solutions Inc., Market6, Inc., Retail Velocity, Lokad, Frontier Field Marketing, Verix, Inc., NEOGRID, Enterra Solutions LLC and eBest IoT among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market

2.1.1 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Component, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.4 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by End-user, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.5 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key On-Shelf Availability Solutions Vendors, 2017



Chapter 4 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Component

4.1 Overview

4.2 Software

4.3 Services



Chapter 5 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

5.2 On-premise

5.3 Cloud



Chapter 6 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Historical Data Analysis

6.3 Response Time Analysis

6.4 Vendor Pattern Analysis

6.5 Potential Risk Analysis

6.6 Other Applications



Chapter 7 Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market, by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 CPG Manufacturer

7.3 Retailer

7.4 Online Retailer

7.5 Suppliers

7.6 Warehouse

7.7 Other End User



Chapter 8 North America On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Europe On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.2 Panasonic Corporation

12.3 SAP SE

12.4 MindTree Ltd.

12.5 Impinj, Inc.

12.6 Retail Solutions Inc.

12.7 Market6, Inc.

12.8 Retail Velocity

12.9 Lokad

12.10 Frontier Field Marketing

12.11 Verix, Inc.

12.12 NEOGRID

12.13 Enterra Solutions LLC

12.14 eBest IOT



