Environmental Testing Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Environmental Testing Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

Environmental testing is a process, wherein a series of tests are undertaken on the various major resources that steer the life on earth. This is done so as to find the suitability surrounding these resources for their regulated exploitation. The growing number of regulations and the active participation from the government as well as several other regulatory bodies to fight against environmental issues are standing out as the primary drivers for the global market of environmental testing services.

Aside from the above mentioned factors, the growth of the global market can be attributed to a number of other key factors as well. Moving ahead, increasing incidence of health issue caused due to organic contamination can be expected to push the market forward at a rapid pace. Additionally, various other types of contaminations like heavy metals, residues, microbiological, and solids are also anticipated to influence a positive demand for the market growth of environmental testing services in the coming years. In terms of technology, the shifting preference towards environmental testing technology is anticipated to boost the market in the near future. This is majorly on account of its quick, user-friendly, and precise results. Moreover, the cost-efficiency linked with fast-paced modern technology as compared to the traditional ones are also expected to propel the adoption rate over the forecast period.

The report published in BIS on the global environmental testing services market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the environmental testing services market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.



Market Segmentation

The global environmental testing services market has been segmented in terms of type and industry.

On the basis of product type, the market of environmental testing services breaks down into residue, microbiological contaminants, organic compounds, heavy metal, and solids.

By industry, the market segments into water, soil, and air.

Regional Analysis

The global environmental testing services market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific regional market for environmental testing services is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. The region holds enormous growth potential and is expected to be one of the key market areas in the coming years. The number of ongoing energy-related projects, infrastructure construction, and increasing awareness concerning environmental issues like pollution are all anticipated to boost the market in this region in the forthcoming years. The market in India is forecasted to expand at a strikingly high pace due to the increasing favorable initiatives undertaken by the government and the growing demand for developing a precise waste handling infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The global environmental testing services market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific SE, Romer Labs Diagnostic, SGS S.A, R J Hill Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, ALS Limited, Asurequality Limited, AB Sciex, Suburban Testing Labs, and others.



