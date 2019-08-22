Luxury Sunglasses Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Luxury Sunglasses Market

Global Luxury Sunglasses Market

The report published in ICRWorld Research on the global luxury sunglasses market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the luxury sunglasses market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

It was reported that the global luxury sunglass market will see increasing growth and demand in the coming years due to a number of key factors. One of the biggest driver for the market is the increased awareness concerning the dangers of UV exposure. Additionally, the market is expected to also benefit from the increasing preference of frames and sunglasses as a fashion accessory. Various innovative materials used for lenses and frames and other advancements in technologies have resulted in the inception of new designs of such sunglasses boasting better style and quality and esthetic appeal, Eyewear’s are increasingly being considered as a facial accessory among consumers and a key matching item for different types of outfits. Luxury sunglasses help in highlighting one’s fashion sense and add personality.

Key Players of Global Luxury Sunglasses Market =>

• Essilor

• LOUIS VUITTON

• Luxottica Group

• CHARMANT Group

• De Rigo Vision

• Alexander McQueen

• Guccio Gucci

• Marcolin

• REVO

• Safilo Group

• Marchon Eyewear

One of the biggest trends in the market for luxury sunglasses has been the innovation that is being made. The increasing innovation, availability of designer products, and improved living standards of consumers across the globe is prompting the market to grow at a notable pace. The players in the market are making continuous efforts to improve the quality of these luxury sunglasses and increase the value of their brand to cater to the brand-conscious consumers. Features like durability, healthy vision, and blocks UVA and UVB rays are increasing the popularity of luxury sunglasses.

However, one of the biggest challenge for the market is the increasing availability of duplicate and counterfeit products. Many small level manufacturers are producing these products and offering high style quotient as well as innovative features at extremely cheap prices. This can pose to be a challenge for the premium and luxury brands in the market, especially in the developing nations.

Market Segmentation

The global luxury sunglasses market has been segmented in terms of type, end-user, and components.

By type, the market includes non-polarized and polarized.

By applications, the market segments into adults, young adults, and mature adults.

Regional Analysis

The global luxury sunglasses market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). There has been an increasing demand of sunglasses due to its popularity as a fashion item across developed regions like Europe and North America.

Both Luxottica and Essilor are making considerable impact in the global market due to their global distrubtion and brand image and is facing relatively limited competition due to the same. Aside from this, the key competitors are coming-up with various innovative and technologically advanced sunglasses.

