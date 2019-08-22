Online Games Market (Smartphone and Tablet) Size, Growth, Worth and Forecast Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart phone and tablet games market was valued at about $15.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $23.46 billion at a CAGR of 11.0% through 2022. The smartphone/tablet games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC market is the largest market for smartphone/tablet Games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smart phones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net etc.), sponsorships and sales of merchandise. The smartphone/tablet games market is segmented into various gaming genres such as shooting, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy and others.

Due to an increased emergence of affordable gaming smartphones/tablets in the market, the smartphones/tablet gaming industry is rapidly increasing. The new affordable gaming mobile/tablet devices are better than the previous generation devices in terms of cost and performance that makes the games run in better FRP (Frames Per Second) providing an enhanced gaming experience. For example, many Chinese smartphones have entered into the market under $500 range which are offering technologically advanced gaming experience like Xiomi Mi 8 Pro ($469), Xiomi Mi 8 ($389), Xiomi Pocophone F1 ($319), Honor 9 ($320) and others. The major roadblock to this booming industry is the illegal downloads and pirated versions of the games, thereby causing serious concerns for the original developers of the game. The revenue loss is significantly high due to illegal downloads, as people never pay to the original developers of the game. For example, Subway Surfers, one of the most popular games may have lost close to $91 million due to pirated versions.

Major players in the smart phone/tablet games market include Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo and Netmarble.

