Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market to Surpass US$ 3961 Mn by 2026, Siemens to Integrate its Data Centers with Power Distribution Systems: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Power Distribution Unit Market Research report include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., APC by Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Raritan Inc., Server Technology Inc., Siemens AG, and Tripp Lite.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2018, Siemens invested around US$ 530 Mn in the research and development of its data centers for ensuring effective power supply. This will fuel demand for power distribution units, thus creating growth opportunities for the global power distribution unit market between 2018 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “ Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Basic PDU, Metered PDU, Switched PDU, Intelligent PDU & Others), By Power Phase (Single Phase & Triple Phase), By Application (Datacenters, Laboratories, Commercial Application & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” predicts that growing technological advancements in data centers is the primary factor boosting the market. As per the report, the global market was worth US$ 2,381.5 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,961.6 Mn by 2026. With the trend of virtualization and cloud computing, the market for power distribution unit is projected to see a healthy CAGR of 6.7% through the forecast years. The rising awareness about cloud computing across the world is expected to foster the power distribution unit market growth.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/power-distribution-unit-market-100424





Intelligent Power Distribution Units to Witness Highest Demand

Growing demand for smart and technological PDUs is promoting the growth of intelligent power distribution systems. Companies are looking for green data centers which can offer real-time data collection and reduce cost. This is where intelligent PDUs come into existence as they help to improve capacity planning and increase uptime. For instance, HP’s Intelligent PDU has the above-mentioned features. Some of the other features of intelligent PDUs include power metering, remote outlet control, and environmental monitoring. The demand for power distribution units is expected to be the highest in the commercial sector. The demand is ascribable to the growing infrastructural developments in this sector, especially in emerging nations. For instance, Marway Power System provides PDUs to aerospace, defense, and military applications. This will further stimulate the power distribution unit market size.

Microsoft Plans to Build New Data Centers, thereby Stoking Demand for PDUs in North America

Eaton Corporation has introduced a new power distribution unit platform in North America. This platform is enabled with G3 technology and has a high-density rack which is ideal for high power environments. Among regions, North America is expected to witness great growth potential in the global market during the forecast period. Another company called Microsoft is planning to develop a new data center in North America, resulting in the rise of power distribution unit market demand.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the projected horizon. The growth is primarily driven by the rising investments from telecommunication providers in the cloud and the internet. This, in turn, stokes demand for PDUs in Europe. A data center operator in Europe called EdgeConnex is planning to expand its geographical presence in countries such as Munich, Amsterdam, and Dublin. The company plans to manage and control power consumption throughout the region. This will further improve the power distribution unit market share.

Apart from North America and Europe, APAC is also estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global power distribution unit market. Several key players are planning to invest in countries such as China, South Korea, and India, hence spurring the power distribution unit market revenue.

Raritan's New Data Centers to Monitor Airflow, Cabinet Temperature, and Humidity

“The most widely used power distribution unit is basic PDU as these are easy to install and provide better reliability in data centers,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. On the other hand, metered PDU is gaining attention as they help to determine the circuit capacity and power usage in the rack PDU. As per the report, metered PDU covered a share of 24.1% in the global PDU market in 2018.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/power-distribution-unit-market-100424





The report profiles some of the leading players in the global power distribution unit market. These include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., APC by Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Raritan Inc., Server Technology Inc., Siemens AG, and Tripp Lite. Companies are heavenly investing in research and development of power distribution units to launch innovative and smart data centers. A subsidiary of Legrand called Raritan announced the introduction of new monitoring sensors in January 2019. These sensors are for data center operators to effectively monitor airflow, humidity, cabinet temperature, air pressure, and detect any water leaks.

Some of The Key Companies Profiled in the Report

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

APC by Schneider Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Siemens AG

Raritan Inc.

Server Technology Inc.

Tripp Lite

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/power-distribution-unit-market-100424



Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value and Volume) Basic PDU Metered PDU Switched PDU Intelligent PDU Others By Power Phase (Value) Single Phase Triple Phase By Application (Value) Data-centers Laboratories Commercial Application Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/power-distribution-unit-market-100424





Browse Related Reports:





Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Microturbine Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Geography Forecast till 2026 Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, above 5MW) and by Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, above 5MW) and by Geography Forecast till 2026 Solar Power Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (Mono-si, Thin Film, Multi-si, and Others) and Concentrated Solar Power (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel)), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utilities), and Geography Forecast till 2026





About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.