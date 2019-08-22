Cocoa Powder Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The report published in ICRWorld Research on the global cocoa powder market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the cocoa powder market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Cocoa is a tropical crop that is considered to be one of the most profitable cash crops in the world. The exclusive study of the global market for cocoa powder has revealed a number of key information and insights about the same. Consumers across the globe have been introduced to cocoa most commonly in the form of beans or powders. The increasing presence and usage of cocoa powder in our dietary lifestyles as well as in foodservice operations has continued to be one of the biggest driving points for the global cocoa powder market.

After the cocoa butter is extracted from the cacao beans, the remaining mixture is known as cocoa powder. It is a highly important ingredient that is commonly used in chocolate confections, chocolate, and syrup. Growing preference among consumers for better color, texture, and flavor of cocoa has prompted the increasing demand for cocoa powder as a coloring agent across the globe. The powder is particularly rich in several key minerals and flavonoids. Various new and innovative manufacturing process for the manufacturing of cocoa powder is being adopted by the market players on a large scale as the amount of flavonoid in the powder primarily depends on the processing part.

The growth of the market can be attributed to a number of factors. However, the factors are primarily micro-economic and macro-economic. The consumption of various chocolate products and increasing production of chocolate items is another key factor driving the global market for cocoa powder.

Market Segmentation

The global cocoa powder market has been segmented in terms of type, end-user, and components.

By type, black cocoa, bensdorp dutch-process cocoa, double-Dutch Cocoa blend, cocoa rouge, triple cocoa blend, and natural cocoa.

By applications, the market comprises beverages, chocolate & confectionary, functional food, bakery, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Regional Analysis

The global cocoa powder market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: USA, Japan, China, Europe, India, and South East Asia. The report goes on to study the market regions as well as individual countries by taking into consideration a number of key factors; most notably, the latest trends, opportunities, and outlook of the market was ascertained.

Industry Buzz

Aug 2019, the trade minister of Cameroon, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, announced the launch of the 2019-2020 cocoa campaign.

