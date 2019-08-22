Premium Denim Jeans Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Premium Denim Jeans Market

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market

Premium Denim Jeans is among the most popular apparel category, especially among youngsters. The growing influence of western lifestyle and fashion has encouraged Premium Denim Jeans makers to foray into new markets, which present a host of opportunities for market expansion.

Premium Denim Jeans manufacturers are diversifying their product offerings. Bottom-accentuating jeans, shaping jeans, ripped, slim fit jeans, cropped wide leg, wide-leg jeans, and crop jeans are some new style additions. Jeans manufacturers have steadily shifted focus to women consumers, which has helped them push their sales considerably. Additionally, manufacturers are progressively catching up with fashion trends to facilitate turnaround in their businesses, which is driving the growth of the global jeans market. Investment in digital marketing channels, rigorous marketing, and promotional activities, and revamping of stores are some other strategies adopted by Premium Denim Jeans market players to increase their sales.

Key Players of Global Premium Denim Jeans Market =>

• S.Oliver

• Gap

• G-star

• Evisu

• Farfetch

• Abercrombil&Fitch

• Nordstorm, VF

• Zalando

• Agave

• Levi’s

• Armani

• Banana Republic

• CK

• Citizens of Humanity

• DKNY

• DL 1961

• Express

• J Brand

• Joe’s

• Hudson

• Naked and Famous

• Nudie

• Paige

• Guess

• William Rast

Enterprises across the globe are moving away from the longstanding formal dress code and are shifting towards a flexible working environment, which includes flexibility in workwear as well. The trend of wearing casuals on Fridays as well all day casuals in some enterprises is likely to provide a host of opportunities to the Premium Denim Jeans market.

On the other hand, the growth of the market might be subdued by the growing preference of consumers towards stretchy and comfortable bottom wear such as leggings, joggers, and yoga pants. Consumers are ditching jeans and are focusing on activewear. Nevertheless, the fashion for jeans is not going to fade away anytime soon, and despite obstacles, the market will continue to experience stable demand in the coming years. Premium Denim Jeans manufacturers have revamped their designs to a great extent to provide customers with better fit and comfort. Introduction of stretchable, thin, and ultra-comfortable jeans helped manufacturers to revive from the loss which they had been facing a few years back. Progress in denim knitting technology is also likely to underpin the growth of the market.

The Premium Denim Jeans market has been segmented based on type, consumer type, and distribution channels. By type, the Premium Denim Jeans market has been segmented into mass market, standard, and premium. By consumer type, the Premium Denim Jeans market has been segmented into men, women, and children. By distribution channel, the Premium Denim Jeans market has been segmented into specialty stores, supermarket & hypermarkets, department stores, online, and exclusive stores.

Region-wise, the Premium Denim Jeans market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America accounts for the lion's share of the Premium Denim Jeans market. Wearing jeans is indigenous to the culture of the western countries. Jeans is very popular among certain communities such as cowboys. Adoption of advanced jeans making technologies in the region and high purchasing power of consumers in the region is supporting the growth of the market. Europe Premium Denim Jeans market too is driven by similar factors as North America. Premium Denim Jeans has its origin in Geneva, Switzerland, Europe and is extensively worn in the region.

APAC Premium Denim Jeans market is spurred by a variety of factors. Rise in disposable income, and western influence on dressing patter is favoring the growth of the market. Moreover, the proliferation of online channels has made Premium Denim Jeans readily available in the region at an affordable cost. The cost of manufacturing jeans in the APAC region is considerably less as compared to western countries due to low operating cost and cheap, skilled labor. Besides, the region is acquiring advanced jeans making technologies which is supporting the growth of the market.

