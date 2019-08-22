Wellness Tourism Market Anticipated to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2026 - Led by Accor Hotels, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels, InterContinental Group, Marriot Intl, Radisson Hospitality & Rosewood Hotels

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Lodging, Wellness Activities), By Travel Purpose (Primary, Secondary), Travel Type (Domestic, International), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wellness tourism market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.1%.



Rising number of health-conscious people is contributing to the increasing demand for wellness activities at popular travel destinations. Promotional campaigns arranged by various governments are also encouraging wellness tourism across the globe. Rising disposable income levels, especially in developing regions like China, India, and Mexico, have contributed to the increasing demand for wellness activities.



Key companies in the market offer various wellness services, such as spa services, mindfulness training, accommodation, and food & beverages. Preference for wellness activities along with vacation due to rising cases of various health issues associated with stress, such as insufficient sleep and physical inactivity, will drive the market further. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health (NCCDPHP), the productivity losses from absenteeism cost employers USD 225.8 billion or USD 1,685 per person, annually.



Europe was the dominant regional market in 2018 as it has been a popular travel destination for years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026. China and India are the key markets in Asia Pacific region. In India, Heaven on Earth airport spa chain announced their merger with Serena Spa in January 2016. This merger helped Heaven on Earth become the largest spa company in India. Thus, such business strategies adopted by key companies in the region will augment the market growth further.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The lodging services segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

Wellness activities segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 as these services focus on health and wellbeing while traveling.

Based on travel purpose, the market is segmented into primary and secondary wellness tourism. The secondary segment led the market, in terms of revenue, in 2018.

The domestic travel type segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to increased expenditure by domestic tourists on wellness activities.

Some of the key companies in the global wellness tourism market are Accor Hotels, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels, InterContinental Group, Marriot International, Radisson Hospitality, and Rosewood Hotels.

In May 2018, Accor Hotels acquired Mantra Group to expand the geographical presence, especially in Asia Pacific. Accor also acquired Fairmont Raffles Hotels in July 2016.

These acquisitions helped enhance Accor's brand portfolio and provided Accor with a significant position in the hospitality industry.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Service

2.2.2 Travel Purpose

2.2.3 Travel Type

2.2.4 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.2.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3 Wellness Tourism Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.1.4 Competitive Rivalry

3.3.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1 Political & Legal

3.3.2.2 Economic

3.3.2.3 Technological



Chapter 4 Wellness Tourism Market: Service Analysis

4.1 Wellness tourism Service Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Wellness tourism Service Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Service Segment

4.3.1 In-Country Transport

4.3.2 Lodging

4.3.3 Food & Beverage

4.3.4 Wellness Activities

4.3.5 Shopping

4.3.6 Others



Chapter 5 Wellness Tourism Market: Travel Purpose Analysis

5.1 Wellness tourism Travel Purpose Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Wellness tourism Travel Purpose Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Travel Purpose Segment

5.3.1 Primary

5.3.2 Secondary



Chapter 6 Wellness Tourism Market: Travel Type Analysis

6.1 Wellness Tourism Travel Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Wellness Tourism Travel Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Travel Type Segment

6.3.1 Domestic

6.3.2 International



Chapter 7 Wellness Tourism Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Wellness Tourism Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Wellness Tourism Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

7.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia Pacific

7.4.4 Latin America

7.4.5 Middle East And Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.2.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives, Employee Strength)

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 Accor Hotels

8.3.2 ARO HA

8.3.3 Canyon Ranch

8.3.4 Choice Hotels International

8.3.5 Grail Springs

8.3.6 Hilton Worldwide

8.3.7 Home Inns Group

8.3.8 Hyatt Hotels

8.3.9 Intercontinental Group

8.3.10 Jinjiang International

8.3.11 Kamalaya Koh Samui Co. Ltd.

8.3.12 Marriott International

8.3.13 Radisson Hospitality

8.3.14 Red Carnation Hotels

8.3.15 Red Lion Hotels Corporation

8.3.16 Rosewood Hotels

8.3.17 Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

8.3.18 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



