English Language Training (ELT) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The global English language training market report was recently published by QYResearch Group, which states that the market is expected to take on an impressive growth trajectory during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market dynamics during such a forecast period. An ascension noted in the globalization and rising consciousness towards the necessity of developing the skills of speaking and writing in the English language are some of the primary market drivers for English language training. Further, the adoption of the English language as a global language is also influencing positive growth in the global English language training market. English is spoken by more than 20% of the global population, encouraging people with non English native languages to learn the language so as to better communicate with the world.

Moreover, English is also considered as the most common means of communication within government operations. Also, knowing the English language is the basic necessity of receiving work permits and a visa when domestic speakers travel to English speaking countries. Additionally, more and more individuals want to participate in global markets and so, are willing to learn the English language to gain better skills to communicate with international clients. This, in turn, is fostering growth in the global English language training market over the forecast period.



Key Players

The global English language training market is highly influenced by various strategic activities undertaken by multiple vendors residing in the market. Some of the players prevalent in the global English language training market include Berlitz, EF Education First, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson ELT, McGraw-Hill Education, LSI, Kaplan International, and ELS.

Linguatronics

Rosetta Stone

Sanako

SANS

Edusoft

OKpanda

Sanoma

Voxy

Market Segmentation

The global English language training market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the global English language training market is segmented into online learning, blended learning, and classroom learning. Among these segments, the online learning segment is expected to witness fast-paced growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the accelerated penetration of digitization of the education sector. Significant growth has been noted towards the adoption of digital language learning platforms and applications owing to many features. These features include higher convenience for the learner and easier access to course material. Moreover, the adoption of AI-based learning solutions has proven to be helpful in the assimilation of data from different sources.

Based on application, the global English language market is segmented into individual learners and institutional learners. The individual learners' segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to a rising population of non-native English speakers encouraged by various factors such as the advent of globalization, international travel, and international business.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global English language training market is segmented into the regions of the United States, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, and Central & South America. Among these, China is expected to dominate the market, followed by the US and Europe respectively. Regions prevalent in Asia Pacific are also anticipated to showcase significant growth during the assessment period.

