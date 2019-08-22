Q&A with Professor Richard Cowell, US Naval War College & Mr Bruno Bender, GICAN for Maritime Information Warfare 2019

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi Reports: Senior experts from the US Naval War College and GICAN will be presenting an exclusive briefing at the 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare

This year's 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference will take place on the 18th- 19th November 2019 in London. SMi group caught up with Professor Richard Crowell, Associate Professor, Joint Military Operations Specialist, US Naval War College and Mr Bruno Bender, Information and Technology Consultant on the RIFAN system, Former French Ministry of Defence, GICAN to discuss their roles, current developments, priorities and the upcoming event.Professor Richard Crowell will be speaking on Day two of the conference on 'Defining Three Dimensions of the Information Environment to Improve Engagement with Information Warfare'.Snapshot of his speaker interview:Q: As an educator at the US Naval War College, what are your priorities for ensuring that the next generation of military leaders are conversant with information warfare and cyberspace?A: "It is important for our students and future leaders to understand how our adversaries and future enemies view information warfare and how they have been employing it for decades across the spectrum of conflict from cooperation to competition below armed conflict to armed conflict."Mr Bruno Bender will be presenting on Day One of the conference on 'Advancing Combat Management and C4I from the Perspective of French Naval Programmes'.Snapshot of his speaker interview:Q: As an expert on the system, how is RIFAN enabling the French Navy to maintain the information advantage?A: "RIFAN is an original solution providing a capacity to manage actively the different contents and flows on board ships with limited bandwidth. The solution is adapted to host and communicate with most C4I solutions adapted to the specific need of modern navies. The program has been improved continuously to take into considerations the lessons learned from past operations and to propose a resilient solution for the units of the French Navy. (e-g. ships up to the aircraft carrier size, maritime patrol aircrafts and special forces)."



