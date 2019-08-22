Building-integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market to Register a Robust CAGR of 18.8% Over 2019-2025 - Comprehensive Analysis by Technology, Application, End-use and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (C-Si, Thin Film), By Application (Roofs, Walls, Glass), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building-integrated photovoltaics market size is expected to reach USD 36.74 billion by 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2019 to 2025.



Favorable rules and regulations to enhance renewable installations will drive the demand. In addition, policy tools such as financial incentives for BIPV installations will propel the growth.



Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources which help maintain the aesthetic appeal of buildings is likely to boost the demand for building-integrated photovoltaics over the forecast period. In addition, rise in awareness regarding energy sustainability and self-sufficiency among the consumers in various countries is projected to propel the growth of integrated installations over the next seven years.



Demand for integrated rooftop PV installations is expected to increase over the forecast period as these are one of the simplest installations. In addition, favorable policies and regulations supporting net-metering for renewable power sources in countries such as India, France, U.S., U.K., and Spain will result to boost the demand for roof-top solar installations in residential as well as commercial establishments over the forecast period.



Thin-film technology is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 20% from 2018 to 2025 due to better aesthetic appeal showcased by thin film technology in comparison to the Crystalline-silicon (C-Si) technology.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Roof-mount photovoltaics held the largest market share of over 60% in terms of revenue in 2018

Building-integrated photovoltaics glass is projected to emerge as the fastest growing application category for BIPV installations. The segment is estimated to reach a net global market worth exceeding USD 6.9 billion by 2025

Improved aesthetic appeal due to its transparent nature along with significant technological advancements in glass integrated installations is expected to drive the glass segment over the forecast period

Industrial segment led the global BIPV market due to efforts made by various manufacturers to limit their reliance on conventional sources and increase their adoption of greener sources of power generation

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period to reach a net worth exceeding USD 8.3 billion by 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market comprise AGC Solar, BIPV Ltd., Belectric Holding GmbH, and Heliatek GmbH. The companies are utilizing merger and acquisition strategy to enhance their global reach

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Solar PV Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.3.1.1.1 SilIcon

3.3.1.1.2 Cadmium telluride

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Cost Analysis

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5 Profit Margin Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Crystalline Silicon Manufacturing Technology

3.4.1.1 Monocrystalline Technology

3.4.1.2 Polycrystalline Technology

3.4.2 Thin-film PV Manufacturing

3.4.3 Synergies Between Various BIPV Technologies

3.4.4 Technology and Commercialization Status by Key Country

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Product Classification Codes

3.5.2 Standard & Compliances

3.5.3. List of Major Regulations & Directives by Key Country

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Favorable Regulations and Government Support

3.6.1.2 Growth Potential of BIPV Solar Rooftops

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High Initial Cost of Investment

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: BIPV Market

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.1.3 Threat of Substitution

3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrants

3.7.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 BIPV Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Technology Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025

4.3.1 Crystalline Silicon (C-SI)

4.3.2 Thin Film

4.3.3 Other PV Technologies



Chapter 5 BIPV Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025

5.3.1 Roofs

5.3.2 Walls

5.3.3 Glass

5.3.4 Facade

5.3.5 Others



Chapter 6 BIPV Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Technology Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025

6.3.1 Residential

6.3.2 Commercial

6.3.3 Industrial



Chapter 7 BIPV Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Market Share Analysis by Region, 2018 & 2025

7.3 Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.4 Central & South America

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

8.2 Key Company Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

8.4 Competitive Scenario For Major Companies

8.4.1 Company market position analysis

8.4.2 Company ranking and SWOT

8.5 Vendor Landscape

8.5.1 List of key distributors and vendor classification



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 AGC Solar

9.2 Belectric

9.3 Heliatek GmbH

9.4 Carmanah Technologies Corporation

9.5 Dyesol Ltd. (Greatcell Solar Limited)

9.6 Hanergy Holding Group Limited

9.7 Ertex solartechnik GmbH

9.8 ISSOL S.A.

9.9 Canadian Solar Inc.

9.10 Onyx Solar Energy S.L.

9.11 Tesla Inc.

9.12 NanoPV Solar Inc.

9.13 Solaria Corporation

9.14 BIPVco Limited

9.15 Solaxess



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybze6m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.