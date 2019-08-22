Global $4.63Bn Consumer Genomics Market 2019-2025 - Increase in Access to DTC Services due to Reducing Cost of Genotyping Drives the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Genomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics, Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition, Ancestry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global consumer genomics market size is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.



Key factors driving the market include increasing awareness about implementing the genomic tests for the prediction of disease susceptibility and adoption of these tests as a personalized guide to fitness. Consumer genomic products are marketed through online websites that encourage customers to implement end-to-end solutions. These solutions can be applied for screening vulnerabilities of inherited diseases, person's ancestry, carrier screening with just a swab of the saliva sample at their home settings.



The emergence of new consumer genomics market participants, such as Helix and Pathway Genomics, and the development of specific and user-friendly DTC tests lead to increased competition. Expanding scope of application of personalized medicine with the advancements in genetic technologies and single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping has paved the path for the treatment of complex diseases.



Reducing costs of sequencing has made it possible to deliver genetic test analysis at affordable prices. Thus, the growing trend of DTC testing has evolved and is empowering the customers to have an in-depth analysis of their genomic data to assist them in making proactive health-related decisions.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Advancements in the field of diagnostics supports the use of genomic data to extract the information about disease susceptibility, thereby fueling the consumer genomics market growth.

Easy availability of maternal and paternal tests with minimal requirement of genetic counseling attributes to the dominant share of genetic relatedness.

Growing awareness about non-invasive prenatal testing among drives the reproductive health application segment.

Presence of key companies like AncestryDNA and 23andMe and number of ongoing genomics-related studies in U.S. contribute to the largest share of North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising awareness about consumer genetic tests along with evolving genomic landscape in China.

Companies in the global market include Ancestry, 23andMe, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, Xcode Life, Diagnomics, Inc., Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA), Color Genomics, Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Futura Genetics, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, MyHeritage Ltd., and Toolbox Genomics.

These companies have undertaken several initiatives, such as the inclusion of pre- and post-genetic counseling for consumers.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.1.1 Purchased Database

2.1.2 Internal database

2.2 Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation

2.4 Approaches for Market Estimation

2.4.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow & Bottom Up Approach

2.4.2 Approach 2: Top Down and Parent Market Analysis



Chapter 3 Consumer Genomics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Rise in interest of consumers & physicians in DTC kits & consequent rise in sales of DNA test kits

3.1.1.2 Increase in access to DTC services due to reducing cost of genotyping

3.1.1.3 Expansion in applications of DTC genetics

3.1.1.3.1 Health testing

3.1.1.3.2 Ancestry

3.1.1.3.3 Genetic relatedness

3.1.1.4 Significant investments & initiatives by companies to maintain their competitive edge in the market

3.1.1.5 Growing trend of personalized genomics

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Ethical and clinical issues pertaining to the use of DTC products & personalized treatment

3.1.2.2 Misleading results create challenges in adoption of home-based genetic tests

3.1.2.3 Regulatory challenges pertaining to the use of DTC genetic tests

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Application, 2018

3.3 Global Consumer Genomics Market-Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Consumer Genomics Market Categorization: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Consumer Genomics Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Genetic Relatedness

4.3 Diagnostics

4.4 Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition

4.5 Ancestry

4.6 Reproductive Health

4.7 Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

4.8 Sports Nutrition & Health

4.9 Others



Chapter 5 Consumer Genomics Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Consumer Genomics Market Share By Regional, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Region, 2018

5.3 North America

5.4 Canada

5.5 Europe

5.6 Asia-Pacific

5.7 Latin America

5.8 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 6 Consumer Genomics Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategy Framework

6.2 Market Participant Categorization

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Ancestry

6.3.2 23andMe, Inc.

6.3.3 Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA)

6.3.4 Mapmygenome

6.3.5 Color Genomics, Inc.

6.3.6 Positive Biosciences, Ltd.

6.3.7 Futura Genetics

6.3.8 Helix OpCo LLC

6.3.9 MyHeritage Ltd.

6.3.10 Pathway Genomics

6.3.11 Veritas

6.3.12 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

6.3.13 Illumina, Inc.

6.3.14 Amgen, Inc.

6.3.15 Xcode Life

6.3.16 Diagnomics, Inc.

6.3.17 Toolbox Genomics



