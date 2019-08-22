There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,408 in the last 365 days.

Financial Mechanisms to Ensure Successful Energy from Waste Projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Reports: With recent news that the Alfanar Group will be investing £1 billion in a number of waste to energy projects in the UK, it comes at a time with the UK government's commitment to “net zero” greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The forecast is that the undisclosed projects will utilise over a million tonnes of waste which would have gone to landfill*.

This further bolsters the energy from waste industry, heightening the need for more investment and to have sound financial mechanisms in place to drive the market further. On Day Two of the 12th Annual Energy from Waste conference there is a special spotlight in this area of the business. Highlights include:

Full Energy from waste project life cycle development on a “subsidy-free” basis
• Technical Analysis
• Risk Assessment
• Project Structuring
• Funding
• Project Delivery
Dr Isabela Boira-Segarra, Chief Executive Officer, Future Earth Energy

Financing waste to energy projects
• How does project finance work?
• The 5 essential requirements
• The funding market
• Typical terms
• The fund-raising process
• 10 things to avoid doing
Michael Ware, Senior, Green Giraffe

How to maximise value and investment returns from energy from waste projects
• Foresight EfW experience
• Protecting the downside
• Non-capex optimisation: feedstock management
• Capex initiatives: private wires, expansion
Peter Bolton, Senior Investment Manager, Foresight Group

Energy from Waste
3rd – 4th December 2019
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Sponsored by BMH Technology | Steinmuller Babcock Environment | TURBODEN

