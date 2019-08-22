Financial Mechanisms to Ensure Successful Energy from Waste Projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: With recent news that the Alfanar Group will be investing £1 billion in a number of waste to energy projects in the UK, it comes at a time with the UK government's commitment to “net zero” greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. The forecast is that the undisclosed projects will utilise over a million tonnes of waste which would have gone to landfill*.This further bolsters the energy from waste industry, heightening the need for more investment and to have sound financial mechanisms in place to drive the market further. On Day Two of the 12th Annual Energy from Waste conference there is a special spotlight in this area of the business. Highlights include:Full Energy from waste project life cycle development on a “subsidy-free” basis• Technical Analysis• Risk Assessment• Project Structuring• Funding• Project DeliveryDr Isabela Boira-Segarra, Chief Executive Officer, Future Earth EnergyFinancing waste to energy projects• How does project finance work?• The 5 essential requirements• The funding market• Typical terms• The fund-raising process• 10 things to avoid doingMichael Ware, Senior, Green GiraffeHow to maximise value and investment returns from energy from waste projects• Foresight EfW experience• Protecting the downside• Non-capex optimisation: feedstock management• Capex initiatives: private wires, expansionPeter Bolton, Senior Investment Manager, Foresight GroupThe brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download online at www.efw-event.com/ There is an early bird saving of £300 available for bookings placed before 30th September. Registrations can be made on the event website.Energy from Waste3rd – 4th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by BMH Technology | Steinmuller Babcock Environment | TURBODENFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.