Financial Mechanisms to Ensure Successful Energy from Waste Projects
This further bolsters the energy from waste industry, heightening the need for more investment and to have sound financial mechanisms in place to drive the market further. On Day Two of the 12th Annual Energy from Waste conference there is a special spotlight in this area of the business. Highlights include:
Full Energy from waste project life cycle development on a “subsidy-free” basis
• Technical Analysis
• Risk Assessment
• Project Structuring
• Funding
• Project Delivery
Dr Isabela Boira-Segarra, Chief Executive Officer, Future Earth Energy
Financing waste to energy projects
• How does project finance work?
• The 5 essential requirements
• The funding market
• Typical terms
• The fund-raising process
• 10 things to avoid doing
Michael Ware, Senior, Green Giraffe
How to maximise value and investment returns from energy from waste projects
• Foresight EfW experience
• Protecting the downside
• Non-capex optimisation: feedstock management
• Capex initiatives: private wires, expansion
Peter Bolton, Senior Investment Manager, Foresight Group
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.