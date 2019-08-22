Global 3D Animation Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Leading Companies are NVIDIA Corp, Autodesk, Adobe Systems, Corel Corp, NewTek, and Zco Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Animation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technique (3D Modeling, Visual Effects), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Deployment (On-premise, On-demand), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D animation market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 11%.



Wide usage of the technology in the manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, and education & academics industries is anticipated to be the key factor driving the market over the forecast period.



The technology can offer several benefits. For instance, three-dimensional animated videos can help students studying medicine in understanding the complexities associated with the human anatomy effectively as compared to the conventional 2D illustrations and photographs.



Similarly, the technology can also be used in schools and colleges to effectively explain various scientific concepts to the students. In the manufacturing sector, machining shops can develop 3D models of parts and components before their production, which can also aid in 3D printing.



Growing use of the technology in educational and academic applications is expected to impel the market growth. Several developers of educational apps and e-learning platforms have started incorporating 3D animated videos in their educational curriculum. Similarly, Scientific Animations Without Borders (SAWBO) is creating scientifically-accurate three-dimensional animations for educational purposes.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The visual effects segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2025 and 3D modeling is expected to emerge as the largest segment over the forecast period.

The media & entertainment end-use segment is likely to register the largest market revenue share of 34% by 2025.

Software is projected to be the largest as well as fastest-growing component segment over the forecast period.

North America led the overall market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the estimated period.

However, the market in Asia Pacific region is said to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key companies in the global 3D animation market include NVIDIA Corp., Autodesk, Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Corel Corp., NewTek, Inc., and Zco Corp.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 3D Animation Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2018 - 2025



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 3D Animation Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 3D Animation Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing adoption of visual effects in media and entertainment industry

3.4.1.2 Growing use of 3D animation technology in other segments

3.4.1.3 Increasing competitiveness in the virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Threat from piracy

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 3D Animation - PEST Analysis

3.8 3D Animation - Key Competitor Analysis, 2018



Chapter 4 Technique Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 3D Animation Market: Technique Type Analysis

4.1.1 3D modeling

4.1.2 Motion graphics

4.1.3 3D rendering

4.1.4 Visual effects



Chapter 5 Market Categorization 2: Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 3D Animation Market: Component Type Analysis

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Service



Chapter 6 Market Categorization 3: Deployment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 3D Animation Market: Deployment Type Analysis

6.1.1 On-premise

6.1.2 On-demand



Chapter 7 Market Categorization 4: End UseType Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 3D Animation Market: End use Type Analysis

7.1.1 Media & entertainment

7.1.2 Architecture & construction

7.1.3 Education & academics

7.1.4 Manufacturing

7.1.5 Healthcare & life sciences

7.1.6 Government & defense

7.1.7 Others



Chapter 8 Market Categorization 5: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 3D Animation Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Autodesk, Inc.

9.2 Corel Corporation

9.3 Zco Corporation

9.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated

9.5 NVIDIA Corporation

9.6 Pixologic, Inc.

9.7 Side Effects Software Inc.

9.8 The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd.

9.9 Maxon Computer

9.10 NewTek, Inc.



