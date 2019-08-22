Global Silane Market Nears $2.2 Billion by 2025 - Comprehensive Analysis by Product, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Methacrylate, Amino, Alkyl, Mono/Chloro), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Rubber & Plastics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silane market size is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.4%.



Rapidly expanding building and construction industry will augment demand for paints and coatings, thus driving the silane market. Furthermore, growth in the automotive industry will fuel the demand for silane-based products. Technological innovations and investments in R&D by various agencies have helped discover an array of applications for the product, such as in paints & coatings, semiconductors, and for medical purposes.



Alkyl, epoxy, sulfur, amino, vinyl, and methacrylate silanes are the major product types, all of which differ in terms of properties and product and application scope. These products help improve adhesion, UV and water & chemical resistance, and pigment & filler dispersion in paints & coatings, thus have the maximum demand in this sector. Most of the prominent companies are focusing on developing application-specific products to strengthen their presence in the global market. Focus on green technology and environmental sustainability will positively impact the market growth over the next few years.



For instance, standardization of safety regulations, to avoid adverse effects of the product, by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), International Fire Code (IFC), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The silane value chain is characterized by suppliers of raw materials like copper, silver, aluminum, and silicon, manufacturers, distribution channels, and end-use applications. Companies including ABSCO Limited, Elkem, Gulbrandsen Chemicals, Inc., Dow Corning, and Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH are some of the key raw material suppliers.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Asia Pacific amino silane segment is projected to reach 105.7 kilotons by 2025 expanding at the highest CAGR owing to an increasing product demand in the paints & coatings industry

China and India have displayed significant growth in medical and construction sector, which is estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the regional silane market over the forecast years

Key companies, such as DuPont, have developed raw materials like modifiers, sealants, and compatibilizer resins to facilitate safe and cost-effective packaging due to rising importance of waste reduction and environmental sustainability

Manufacturers are also focusing on product development, capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to achieve optimum business growth

For instance, in June 2017, Wacker Chemie AG formed a partnership with Royal Tech CSP to allow the latter to use its silicone fluid in solar power cells and inaugurated a new production site in Jincheon, South Korea

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage

3.1.1 Global Silane Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Raw Material Outlook

3.4.1 Silicon

3.4.2 Magnesium

3.4.3 Hydrogen Chloride

3.5 Technology Outlook

3.5.1 Lithium hydride technology

3.5.2 PEX Pipes Technology

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Standard & Compliances

3.6.1.1 The National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH)

3.6.1.2 International Fire Code (IFC)

3.6.1.3 National Fire Protection Association(NFPA)

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Expanding automotive Industry

3.7.1.2 Growing building & construction industry

3.7.1.3 Rising demand for water-based coatings

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Growing demand for environment-friendly packaging materials

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Silane Market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porters Model

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.8.1.5 Industry Rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social Landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Silane Market: By Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Silane Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Global Silane Market, by Product, 2014 - 2025 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3 Alkyl Silane

4.4 Sulfur silane

4.5 Amino silane

4.6 Vinyl silane

4.7 Epoxy silane

4.8 Methacrylate silane

4.9 Mono/chloro silane



Chapter 5 Silane Market: By Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Silane Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Global Silane Market, by Application, 2014 - 2025 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3 Paints & Coatings

5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

5.5 Rubber & Plastics

5.6 Fiber Treatment

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Silane Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Silane Market Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Silane Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive Environment

7.2 Strategy Framework

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Silane Market: Company Profiles

8.1 Evonik Industries

8.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.3 Gelest Inc.

8.4 Dow Corning

8.5 Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH

8.6 Wacker Chemie AG

8.7 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

8.8 WD Silicone Co. Ltd.

8.9 Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.10 Power Chemical Corporation

8.11 Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

8.12 Kettlitz Chemie GmbH & Co. KG

8.13 Neochema GmbH



