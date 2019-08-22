Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Luggage Cases Market 2019

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Luggage Cases Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

The global market for luggage cases was valued at USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to surpass a valuation of USD XX Mn by the year 2024. The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during the assessment period (2019-2024). Luggage retail is viewed a high-growth sector across the global. Global sales of luggage or baggage, which include suitcase, backpacks, containers among others have continued to grow over the years.

Today, a wide variety of luggage is available, of which anti-theft luggage, backpacks and sports luggage are witnessing strong demand worldwide. The popularity of such as segments is on the rise. Consumers are also focusing on developing lightweight, durable and multipurpose luggage. Weight reduction is expected to remain a primary focus area for luggage manufacturers in the forthcoming years. Airlines regulations support the use of light-weight luggage. At the same time, companies the also focusing on introduction of travel-purpose luggage such as business luggage, casual luggage, leisure luggage and travel luggage.

This is a major driver of the market. Growth of the global tourism industry is also influencing the demand for luggage. Modern travel system makes luggage an essential commodity for travellers or passengers. There has been tremendous change in luggage design over the years.

Samsonite is one of the leading companies engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling of luggage. The company has an impressive global presence and represent major revenue share in key regional markets. North America is one of the most attractive regional markets for luggage cases. The region accounts for a significant share of the global market for luggage cases. Each year, many Americans travel internationally and inter-state. The large number of travellers make North America a key destination for market players.

Global Luggage Cases Market: Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the global market for luggage cases has been conducted based on product type, end user and region.

Based on product type, the global market for luggage cases has been segmented into Product Type I, Product Type II and Product Type III. On the basis of end user, the market for luggage cases has been segmented into men and women. On the basis of region, the global market for luggage cases has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe and MEA (Middle East and Africa).

