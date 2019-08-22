Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size,Trends, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Load banks are devices designed to provide electrical loads for testing power sources such as generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). Load banks are also used to reduce "wet stacking" problems in diesel engines of backup generating systems. They are used in a variety of ways including factory testing of generator sets, periodic exercising of standby engine generator sets, battery system testing, ground power testing, load optimization in prime power applications, and factory testing of turbines. The load bank include resistive load bank, inductive load bank, capacitive load bank and manufacturers can provide the resistive/inductive load bank or resistive/inductive/capacitive load bank according to the Client's request.This report studies the load Bank Rental Service.

In 2018, the global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Aggreko

ComRent

Eagle Eye

Emerson (Vertiv)

Greenlight Innovation

Hillstone

HPS Loadbanks

Jovyatlas

Kaixiang

Leading Power Solution

Load Banks Direct

Metal Deploye Resistor

Mosebach

MS Resistances

Northbridge

Optimum Power Services

Pite Tech

Powerohm (Hubbell)

Rentaload

Sephco Industries

Shenzhen Sikes

Simplex

Storage Battery Systems

Sunbelt Rentals

Tatsumi Ryoki

Thomson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Resistive Load Bank

Reactive Load Bank

Resistive/Reactive Load Bank

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Government/Military

Maritime/Shipyards

Oil, Gas, & Nuclear

Data Centers

Industrial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

