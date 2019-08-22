Load Bank Hire and Rental Services Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size,Trends, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Load banks are devices designed to provide electrical loads for testing power sources such as generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). Load banks are also used to reduce "wet stacking" problems in diesel engines of backup generating systems. They are used in a variety of ways including factory testing of generator sets, periodic exercising of standby engine generator sets, battery system testing, ground power testing, load optimization in prime power applications, and factory testing of turbines. The load bank include resistive load bank, inductive load bank, capacitive load bank and manufacturers can provide the resistive/inductive load bank or resistive/inductive/capacitive load bank according to the Client's request.This report studies the load Bank Rental Service.
In 2018, the global Load Bank Hire and Rental Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Aggreko
ComRent
Eagle Eye
Emerson (Vertiv)
Greenlight Innovation
Hillstone
HPS Loadbanks
Jovyatlas
Kaixiang
Leading Power Solution
Load Banks Direct
Metal Deploye Resistor
Mosebach
MS Resistances
Northbridge
Optimum Power Services
Pite Tech
Powerohm (Hubbell)
Rentaload
Sephco Industries
Shenzhen Sikes
Simplex
Storage Battery Systems
Sunbelt Rentals
Tatsumi Ryoki
Thomson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Resistive Load Bank
Reactive Load Bank
Resistive/Reactive Load Bank
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Generation
Government/Military
Maritime/Shipyards
Oil, Gas, & Nuclear
Data Centers
Industrial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
