Pre-Insulated Pipes Market is Projected to Hit $9,597.9 Million Revenue by 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global pre-insulated pipes market is projected to reach $9,597.9 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by government support to stimulate construction of near zero energy buildings (NZEBs) and growing adoption of district heating and cooling (DHC) systems across several geographies.



On basis of installation, the below-ground installation category held larger share in the pre-insulated pipes market in 2018, owing to the low susceptibility to damage by natural calamities, ease of installation, less requirement for structural support, and lack of aerial space or on-ground occupancy.

On basis of application, the DHC systems held the largest share in the pre-insulated pipes market. Government policies, support, and fiscal incentives, such as tax breaks, low interest loans, and subsidies, aimed at lowering carbon footprint in upcoming and retrofitting construction projects using integration of DHC-based centralized systems. This is expected to assist the demand for pre-insulated pipes to receive traction in the foreseeable future.

The European pre-insulated pipes market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with 10.4% CAGR, during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of stringent building codes and standards, large-scale construction of NZEBs, retrofitting and renovation of old buildings, and growing focus of several European countries on circular economy are expected to boost the demand for pre-insulated pipes in the region in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in the global pre-insulated pipes market are CPV Ltd., LOGSTOR A/S, PEM Korea Co. Ltd., Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., Polymerteplo Group, Rigitech Rigid Foam Products, SA Insulation Pty. Ltd., Thermal Pipe Systems Inc., Uponor Infra Fintherm a.s., and ZECO Aircon Ltd.

