Bridgestone Wins Design Patent Infringement Lawsuit in China

Tokyo (August 22, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that on July 5, 2019, it received a favorable ruling in its design patent infringement lawsuit against major Chinese tire manufacturers Guangzhou South China Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. and Wanli Tire Co., Ltd. ("Wanli Tire").

In October 2015, Bridgestone filed the lawsuit claiming that tire manufacturing and sales activities conducted by Wanli Tire utilized the tread pattern*1 of the Bridgestone DUELER A/T REVO 2 tire for sport utility vehicles, and that these activities were therefore in violation of the Company's patent rights. In May 2017, the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court found in favor of Bridgestone. Wanli Tire appealed the decision to the Shanghai High People's Court, which upheld the lower court's decision.

As a result of the decision, Wanli Tire was ordered to cease tire manufacturing and sales activities that are in violation of the Company's patent rights and pay damages to the Company in an amount of roughly 600,000 Chinese yuan (approximately. 9.6 million Japanese yen*2).

Tread pattern of Bridgestone's DUELER A/T REVO 2 tires for sports utility

Bridgestone takes seriously any unauthorized use or infringement of its patents, trademarks or any other intellectual property. With this level of vigilance, Bridgestone is prioritizing the safety and reliability associated with its products and maintaining and enhancing its hard-earned brand value.