Chondroitin Sulfate Market Size Worth US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chondroitin sulfate market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 3.3% over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around US$ 1.5 billion by 2026.

Increased use of joint health supplements as a consequence of increased arthritis among obese and geriatric populations is expected to increase item requirement.

The main variables causing demand for the item are clinical efficiency and the joint health advantages provided. The increasing use of sodium chondroitin pharmaceutical grade sulfate is expected to stimulate development in the sector to heal osteoarthritis. The market is extremely affected by the availability of Chinese dominated products, which are poor and variable in quality, concentration, lacking traceability and deliberate adulteration in the global nutraceutical sector. There are therefore many possibilities for producers and distributors of raw materials to supply quality and standardized products through an auditable supply chain.

Industry challenges include sodium chondroitin sulfate adulteration and the implementation of fresh joint hygiene products. Fluctuating costs of raw materials are expected to adversely affect the item. However, the focus on cost-effective processes will probably boost volumetric manufacturing. The United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil are among the main prospective markets for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sodium chondroitine sulfate.

Key Findings

The US market is expected to achieve around 600 tonnes by 2026 in terms of quantity.

Chondroitin sulfate is controlled and endorsed in Europe as a symptomatic slow-acting osteoarthritis medication (SYSADOA) and its consumption together with glucosamine is preferable.

NutriScience Innovations, LLC, a prominent US sodium chondroitin sulfate company, utilizes European raw materials and generates high-grade 90 percent USP chondroitin sulfate without the use of organic solvents.

Chondroitin sulfate is also regarded as Glycosaminoglycan sulfate (GAG). Chondroitin sulfate is made up of a massive alternating sugar chain including glucuronic acid and N-acetylgalactosamine. Chondroitin sulfate is a chemical compound discovered in human connective tissue discovered in cartilage and body joints. Commercial chondroitin sulfate is produced from a variety of animal sources including pigs, bovine, chicken, fish, shark, crocodiles and other livestock. Chondroitin sulfate is used to stop the development of osteoarthritis as an alternative medicine. Chondroitin sulfate also contributes to a reduction of joint pain and inflammation. Regular chondroitin sulfate intake contributes to better joint activities. Commercial chondroitin sulfate is a glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate combination. Chondroitin sulphate can also serve as an eye drop for sore eyes, in addition to enhancing the joint function, in veterinary applications.

The demand for chondroitin sulfate is anticipated to grow at a greater pace from dietary supplement producers in the near future due to growing healthcare, population aging and a greater emphasis on preventative care and self-care through dietary supplements in order to preserve health and wellbeing. In addition, demand for Chondroitin sulfate increases with rising health-conscious customers and the aging population for joint health supplements.

Key Players & Strategies

Major players included in this report are Bioiberica S.A.U.; Qingdao Wan tulmin Biological Products Co. Ltd.; Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.; HeBei SanXin Industrial Group; Sino Siam Biotechnique Company Limited; Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited; TSI Group Ltd.; ZPD; and SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION.

Key developed economies producers such as the US, France, Germany and the UK. The majority supply to important actors in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries of sodium chondroitin sulfate. The development of osteoarthritis and rising consumption of dietary supplements can be ascribed to this industry.

Due to the existence of a big amount of producers, particularly in China, the industry is extremely divided in nature. Competitive business competition is strong due to increased R&D investments in product development and increased consumer effectiveness. High competition in product final rates and the concentrate on the use of natural ingredients by producers thus denotes elevated market rivalry.

