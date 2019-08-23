Cardone Capital Monthly Distributions to Investors Tops $1.3 Million in August

Cardone Capital

AVENTURA, FL, USA, August 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardone Capital is pleased to announce that their monthly disbursements to real estate investors topped a whopping $1.3 million in the month of August alone.

Cardone Capital is a real estate investment holding company with over $1.2 billion in assets under management. The company was founded by Grant Cardone and enables both accredited and non-accredited investors to see positive returns and margins through investing in multifamily real estate units.

“I’ve always had a passion for real estate, even as a small child,” says Cardone. “With Cardone Capital, not only am I able to live my passion on a daily basis, but also to ignite this passion in others through quality grade real estate investments – investments that see them get a return each and every month.”

In the month of August, Cardone Capital disbursed a staggering $1.3 million in distributions to its investors.

“August was such an incredible month for our investors,” states Cardone. “Our investors get to see their first monthly return within 30 to 90 days of their initial investment, which immediately lets them know that their money is hard at work without any effort on their part.”

“This month, for example, we sent out deposits from hundreds of dollars, to thousands of dollars,” Cardone continues. “We even sent disbursements for my wife and sister’s investment returns, too. The same investment opportunities I offer my family are the ones I offer to investors.”

“If you’re looking to get all the benefits of being a real estate investor, without having to do any of the work, I highly recommend you call our office today. We’ve got exciting projects on the go and they are opportunities you definitely don’t want to miss.”

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 5,500 units with a total value of $1.2 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

