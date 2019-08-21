Head of State welcomes Rwanda and Uganda agreement

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 21 - President João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda congratulated the Heads of State of Rwanda and Uganda on the signing of the "historic" Memorandum of Understanding.,

"Africa and the world are anxiously following the outcome of this historic moment," said the Angolan statesman during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the presidents of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

João Lourenço considered that the signing of this agreement is an example that the resolution of differences and disputes goes through dialogue, the commitment of each one to refrain from activities that can be interpreted as acts harmful to the economic, socio-cultural or even of national security.

In the opinion of the Angolan head of state, this moment is a source of pride for the peoples of both countries, with merit only to the two statesmen, who understood and were moved by the feeling that the beneficiaries of this step will be only their respective peoples and countries.

During the press conference, João Lourenço stated that the agreement represents the will freely expressed by the two presidents to end the conflict.

“But the end of the problem lies in the political will to commit to what they have signed. We are sure that each of the Heads of State will honor what they have signed,” he said.

The Head of State said that confidence is cultivated and will rise gradually.

The event was attended by the Heads of State of Congo Brazzaville, Denis Sassou Nguesso, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.