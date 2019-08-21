Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal

Prince George joins a growing list of Canadian cities with more choice and more affordable wireless plans through Freedom Mobile

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that Freedom Mobile is continuing its network expansion in 2019 with the launch of wireless services in Prince George, bringing residents access to Canada’s most affordable unlimited data plans on Freedom Mobile’s fast LTE network.



“We are pleased to give the people of Prince George the freedom to enjoy their big, digital lives in a mobile-first world where being connected is critical. At long last, people across the community can access the tremendous value that Freedom Mobile offers elsewhere in Canada,” said Paul McAleese, President, Wireless, Shaw Communications. “Our expansion to Prince George reflects our continued commitment to improving our customers’ experience by upgrading our Extended Range LTE network and enabling them to stay connected in more places.”

Residents in Prince George can now take advantage of introductory pricing on Big Gig Unlimited plans, as Freedom Mobile continues to build and expand network coverage across the city. The launch of services in Prince George also coincides with a limited-time promotional offer, Absolute Zero, that offers customers a premium branded phone for $0 upfront, $0 extra each month and $0 extra at the end of a standard two-year commitment.

More information on Big Gig Unlimited plans, as well as the Absolute Zero promotional offer, can be found at freedommobile.ca/biggigunlimited .

In Prince George, customers can sign up for Freedom Mobile services at the Pine Centre Mall (3055 Massey Dr Suite 156), Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (2155 Ferry Ave.), and Walmart (6565 Southridge Ave.).

"On behalf of Council, I would like to thank Shaw for launching this new service, Freedom Mobile, in Prince George. As always, Council encourages and welcomes investments and this new service promises to provide residents, businesses, and industries with even more options when choosing a cell phone provider,” Lyn Hall, Mayor of Prince George. “Having a connected population allows the City of Prince George to better engage with residents and visitors and to further improve the economic development of our city."

"It is great to see Shaw including Prince George in the launch of their Freedom Mobile service,” said Shirley Bond, Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, Prince George-Valemount. “We know that consumers want choice and I am hopeful that this will result in lower cost and higher quality service for our region."

“The launch of Freedom Mobile in Prince George will certainly provide more choice and healthy competition to help lower prices for everyone,” said Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris. “I’m also appreciative of the fact that the Shaw Go WiFi network is open to all members of the public in times of emergency. This enhances public safety and demonstrates a commitment to our community.”

“I am pleased to have Shaw’s Freedom Mobile services available now in Prince George,” said Todd Doherty, Member of Parliament for Cariboo-Prince George. “Competition is good for our economy, resulting in better services in our communities and lower prices for all.”

Within B.C. in 2019, Freedom Mobile is now available in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Nanaimo, Victoria, and Kelowna, in addition to Prince George. Freedom Mobile will soon be available in Prince Rupert, Kamloops, Penticton, Vernon, Courtenay, Comox, and Campbell River.

Freedom Mobile’s footprint now covers approximately 17 million people or almost half of the Canadian population. Freedom Mobile’s expansion in 2019 means more than 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario will be able to experience affordable pricing and abundance of data.

More information, including a list of retail locations, can be found at freedommobile.ca/comingsoon.



Freedom Mobile Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Shaw.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to the expected expansion and growth of Freedom Mobile’s wireless business into new markets, including the timing thereof; and statements relating to the competitiveness and attractiveness of Freedom Mobile’s wireless services. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limit: the implementation and timing of network upgrades; the growth rate of Freedom Mobile subscribers and the products/services to which they subscribe; the overall business and financial results of Shaw, including Freedom Mobile; changes to economic, market, business or regulatory conditions; and other risk factors contained in Shaw’s 2018 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw’s 2018 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw’s expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c050a68b-bbd9-4012-aa46-e583b13f9a33

Freedom Mobile Prince George Launch Prince George, August 21, 2019: (L to R): Lyn Hall, Mayor of Prince George and Chima Nkemdirim, Vice President, Government Relations, Shaw Communications cut the ribbon to officially open Freedom Mobile’s newest retail location at Pine Centre Mall in Prince George on August 21, 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.