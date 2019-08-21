King & Spalding Deepens Healthcare Bench in San Francisco With Addition of Zuzana Ikels

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Zuzana Ikels has joined the firm as a partner on the Healthcare team in the San Francisco office.



Ikels’s practice focuses on fraud and abuse litigation and commercial disputes for healthcare entities and healthcare technology companies. She has particular expertise in handling cases brought under the federal False Claims Act (FCA) and similar federal fraud and abuse statutes, as well as state law-based fraud and abuse statutes such as the California False Claims Act (CFCA) and the Insurance Frauds Prevention Act (IFPA).

“Zuzana’s expertise adds considerable fuel to the continuing growth of King & Spalding’s Healthcare fraud and abuse team on the West Coast,” said Jim Boswell, head of the firm’s Healthcare practice. “Her litigation skills and FCA knowledge are very much in demand in California and nationally.”

Ikels joins from the healthcare-focused firm of Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, and adds to the existing Life Sciences expertise of the firm in San Francisco. Ikels will also join Northern California healthcare partners Stephen Goff, Marcia Augsburger, John Barnes and Leslie Murphy, as well as the firm’s strong healthcare presence in Los Angeles with partners Glenn Solomon, Daron Tooch, Torrey McClary, Travis Jackson, Gina Cavalier, and Amanda Hayes-Kibreab.

Ikels has handled numerous complex disputes and class actions involving federal and state competition, consumer protection statutes and other privacy-related laws. She frequently counsels, presents on, and writes about privacy, interoperability, transparency, consent, and other regulatory issues that affect healthcare and healthcare technology providers.

“Zuzana will be a great addition to our office and to our Healthcare team in California,” said Fritz Zimmer, managing partner of King & Spalding’s San Francisco office. “Her practice also has a nexus with our Special Matters and False Claims Act practitioners here and across the firm.”

Ikels was previously named one of California’s “Top 20 Under 40” by the Daily Journal. She earned her undergraduate degree from St. John’s College and her JD from the University of Michigan.

“King & Spalding’s national platform and the depth of its Healthcare bench made joining the firm an easy decision,” Ikels said. “I look forward to working with King & Spalding’s Healthcare, Life Sciences and Special Matters lawyers both in California and nationally.”

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

Media Contact:

Jessie Seyfer

(415) 318-1223

jseyfer@kslaw.com



