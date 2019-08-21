The Mesothelioma Options Help Center Encourages Navy Veterans to Call for Access to Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group

Navy Pipe Welder The Mesothelioma Options Help Center is Here for Veterans The Steinberg Law Group Has the Experiences, Resources and Results to Obtain the Maximum Financial Compensation Possible

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center Encourages Navy Veterans Suffering from Mesothelioma to Call for Access to Experienced Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group

I said, ‘Mr. Brown, do you mean to tell me you would let them work until they dropped dead?’ He said, ‘Yes. We save a lot of money that way.'” — Charles H. Roemer, former Johns Manville employee speaking with the CEO

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to Navy veterans stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with a member of The Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps obtain the best possible financial compensation for clients.From the 1930s to the 1970s, the Navy used massive quantities of asbestos insulation and fireproofing products in ships and submarines. Often, the worst asbestos exposure conditions in the military occurred on Navy ships and shipyards. To make matters worse, shipyard workers regularly returned home covered in asbestos dust, causing secondary asbestos exposure among loved ones.Navy occupations with the highest risk of exposure include boiler technician, machinist’s mate, fireman, pipe fitter and fire control technician. Some Navy veterans even wore equipment made of asbestos cloth such as heat-resistant gloves for manning gun turrets. Exposure to asbestos took place at naval facilities and bases in states such as Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, California, Washington, Maryland, South Carolina and Hawaii. Even if the asbestos exposure occurred outside of a Navy vet’s home state, The Steinberg Law Group can still get the best financial compensation possible.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of our team can determine which hospitals and doctors in our vast national network are most convenient for victims of asbestos exposure.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Alaska, New Jersey, Washington, Maine, North Dakota, California, Nevada, Montana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer in your area, visit mesotheliomaoptions.com or call (888) 891-2200 now.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.