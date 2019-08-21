VESTA Modular Named Fastest Growing Construction Company in America

VESTA Modular Ranks No. 1 in Construction, No. 36 Overall on the 2019 Inc. 5000

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today announced that VESTA Modular, a leading provider of portable and permanent modular buildings, is the #1 fastest growing construction company in the country and the #36 ranked company in all sectors on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



Placing VESTA in the Top 1% of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies represents a special honor shared by the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. VESTA is excited to join the likes of Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

VESTA was formed in 2014 with a goal of providing customers a single point of contact for all their modular building needs. The company owns thousands of modular buildings that it offers for lease to customers needing temporary to semi-permanent space and serves as a turnkey modular general contractor for those seeking to build a permanent building faster than traditional construction methods allow.

Since its inception, VESTA has become the go-to modular building provider for many of the nation’s largest corporations with projects from Alaska to the Caribbean. “When Dan McMurtrie and I founded VESTA in 2014, we were betting that the world was ready to shift towards the speed and versatility of modular construction – I think we even underestimated how large that demand would prove to be over the next four years.” Said Billy Hall, VESTA’s COO and Co-Founder. Over a relatively short period of time, VESTA has grown from 2 founders working under a basement staircase to hundreds of employees and contractors working across North America today.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About VESTA Modular:

VESTA Modular (VESTA) is a leader in modular building sales and leasing - offering turnkey permanent and temporary modular buildings for sale or lease across North America. Developed by industry veterans, VESTA brings a professional approach and unique perspective to its projects utilizing a greener, faster, and smarter way of building. The company leases modular buildings nationwide to customers needing additional space in the educational, hospitality, multi-family, assisted living, institutional, Government, healthcare, workforce housing, office, disaster recovery and storage industries. The company also performs turnkey permanent modular construction projects everywhere from major metropolitan centers to some of the most remote places on earth. Consider VESTA for your future space needs and learn how we are always THINKING BEYOND THE BOX. www.vestamodular.com

Contact:

Eryka Collick, Marketing Coordinator

VESTA Modular

800.761.7264

ECollick@VESTAModular.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

Related Links:

www.vestamodular.com

www.inc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.