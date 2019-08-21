SinglePoint Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) today announced an interview with the Company’s CEO Greg Lambrecht will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, August 25, on Bloomberg International, available in 149 million homes across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Check local listings for times in your area.



In the exclusive interview, Lambrecht discusses the company’s rapidly expanding solar business segment and recent developments in the high-growth CBD space.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/gkXbc4DUgxQ

The interview will also air in the US on the Family Channel on August 21 at 6 p.m., the Action Channel on Sunday August 25 at 11 a.m., and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

855-711-2009

investors@SinglePoint.com

SinglePoint.com

RedChip TV: Victor Roberts (407) 644-4256; victor@redchip.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.