SCOTCH & SODA ANNOUNCES “SCOTCH SELECT” – THE FIRST SUBSCRIPTION RENTAL SERVICE FROM A MENSWEAR BRAND, POWERED BY CAASTLE

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCOTCH & SODA, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand announces the launch of SCOTCH SELECT, a new online subscription service offering unlimited access to the brand’s menswear collection. This new service, powered by CaaStle, is the first apparel subscription rental service to be offered by a retail brand in the menswear market.

“I am proud to announce SCOTCH SELECT and be the first retail brand to-market to offer a Men’s rental subscription model,” says Ari Hoffman, CEO of Scotch & Soda in North America. “We strive to keep meeting our customer’s expectations and embrace the new frontiers of retail. This is also an opportunity to capture new customers by offering them to try the product before purchasing.”

SCOTCH SELECT will provide customers unrestricted access to the complete assortment of the brand’s men’s product offering including denim, outerwear, knitwear, chinos, t-shirts, and wovens for a flat monthly fee, with the option to keep and purchase the subscriber’s most desired items at a discount. The new service, priced at $99 per month for a 3-garment plan, includes priority shipping, unlimited exchanges and returns, and complimentary laundering.

SCOTCH & SODA partnered with rental technology platform CaaStle to develop SCOTCH SELECT and will utilize their white glove service to handle all advanced technology, reverse logistics, garment care and managed services for the program.

“It is an exciting moment for us to partner with SCOTCH & SODA and tap into the men’s category,” said Christine Hunsicker, CEO and Founder of CaaStle. “Our Clothing as a Service (CaaS) model allows SCOTCH & SODA to create a new direct-to-consumer channel that delivers a recurring and highly profitable revenue stream, which attracts both new customers and also increases engagement and share of wallet among existing ones.”

About Scotch & Soda:

Scotch & Soda are inspired by the world and curated by Amsterdam. A team of passionate discoverers and collectors, scouring the globe for that painting, poem, vintage piece, ruin, or artefact that sparks our never-ending curiosity. Treasures uncovered on worldly wanders are poured into collections and signature looks that clash eras, classics, places of inspiration, meshing unexpected fabrics and patterns. Men’s, women’s and children’s all start life at our canal side design studio in a former church in the heart of Amsterdam. Scotch & Soda has over 225 stores, and can be found in over 8000 doors including the best global department stores and independents, and in our webstore. Visit scotch-soda.com for more information.

About CaaStle:

CaaStle is the innovative B2B platform that enables retailers and fashion brands to offer their own subscription rental experience directly to customers. CaaStle pioneered the subscription rental model in 2012 with its owned and operated brand Gwynnie Bee and now makes this proprietary technology, reverse logistics systems and infrastructure available as an end-to-end solution, known as CaaS ("Clothing as a Service”). The company’s white-label approach has created a new economy for retail— allowing brands to fully own the relationship with their customers while CaaStle manages all operations and logistics on their behalf. Named one of Fast Company’s 2019 Most Innovative Companies, CaaStle is proving that subscription rental is fast becoming an essential and lucrative component of a brand’s strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com.

