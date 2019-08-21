Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market worth $1.76 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market By Product (Chatbot And Smart Speaker), Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-To-Speech, And Text Based), End User (Providers, Payers, And Other End User), And Geography–Global Forecast To 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market by Product (Chatbot and Smart Speaker), Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-to-Speech, and Text Based), End User (Providers, Payers, and Other End User), and Geography–Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global healthcare virtual assistants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to reach $1.76 billion by 2025.

Virtual assistants are AI and rule-based systems that interact with humans to perform various tasks. These assistants use cognitive technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and neural networks to enable interactive communications with the end users. Virtual assistant technology in healthcare industry can assist in transforming various health processes and improve healthcare delivery, worldwide. It helps in improving healthcare quality, patient care, and patient outcome at lower costs. Currently, there is an increasing demand for various types of virtual assistant solutions, globally, which is primarily attributed to the increasing focus on patient centric care delivery, growing adoption of IoT, growing internet connectivity and smartphone devices, and increasing focus on patient engagement. In addition, shortage of healthcare professionals, increasing burden of lifestyle diseases, and need of reducing healthcare costs are also expected to contribute to the growth of the healthcare virtual assistants market. However, lack of awareness among healthcare professionals, data privacy and security awareness, may dampen the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global healthcare virtual assistants market is primarily segmented by product (chatbots and smart speakers), technology (speech recognition, text-to-speech, and text based), end user (providers, payers, and other end users), and geography.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=4930

Increasing need and demand of the healthcare professionals to spend more time with patients and better communication through incorporation of technological tools in healthcare practices is driving the focus on various patient engagement technologies. Virtual assistants can easily automate the task of patient engagement by automating patient interactions through use of chatbots or smart speakers. The chatbots product segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall healthcare chatbots market in 2019, mainly due to increasing advancements in natural language processing & machine learning models.

In the healthcare industry, speech recognition-based virtual assistants form one of the most promising technologies currently being explored by various technology providers for variety of applications. Currently, applications of speech recognition-based virtual assistants for the healthcare industry are focused on aiding the administrative tasks for physicians by automating the operational processes, such as, medical transcription, scheduling, chart search, and medical information search. This technology commanded the largest share of the overall healthcare virtual assistants market; however, error in the transcription, high cost, challenges of adoption among healthcare professionals, and variation in the quality and security issues are the major factors that may hamper the growth to a certain extent.

Geographically, North America has been at the forefront of the technological advancements in the healthcare industry and has evidenced a sequential change in adoption of various patient engagement technologies, including healthcare virtual assistants over the past few years. Majority of the growth in this market is driven by high technology adoption among healthcare providers in the region, high awareness among healthcare payers and providers for new technologies available in the market, increasing need to reduce healthcare cost, and rising demand of the technologically advanced solutions to maximize efficiency of healthcare systems.

Healthcare virtual assistants market is fragmented in nature with presence of various global and local players across the globe. In the market for this niche technology for the healthcare industry, currently, the market players are focusing on various organic and inorganic growth strategies to establish their presence aggressively, and garner a greater market share. The key players operating in the global healthcare virtual assistants market are Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Next IT Corp., Medrespond, Welltok, Inc., CSS Corp, Egain, Kognito, idAvatars, and True Image Interactive, Inc. among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 103 pages with 63 market data tables & 19 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-virtual-assistant-market/

Scope of the Report:

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market, by Product

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market, by Technology

ASR/Speech Recognition

Text Based

Text-to-Speech

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market, by End User

Providers

Payers

Others

Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Get Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4930

Related Reports:

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component, Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Application (Symptom Checking, Medication Assistance and Guidance, Coverage and Claims Management, Appointment Management), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-chatbots-market-4962/

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Product (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, NLP), Application (Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine), End User, And Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-healthcare-market/





About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.