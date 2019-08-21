Avoya Travel to Hold First-Ever Land Forum

Event Provides Travel Professionals Continued Education and Exclusive Networking with Top Brands

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, will host its first-ever Land Forum. Held at the Westin Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort August 27 – 29, 2019, the event will offer Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ product and sales education and networking opportunities with more than 50 land and destination supplier representatives.



Avoya introduced the Land Forum to support its commitment to the resort vacation market and its preferred partners. Avoya first announced its expansion into resort offerings in 2018 as part of the company’s greater Avoya 2025 growth plan. Avoya is now investing even more in new supplier relationships, an increased marketing presence, new education for Independent Agencies and more opportunities for Network members to experience resort products.

The three-day Land Forum is designed to increase Independent Agency knowledge of land products, as well as provide new land partners the opportunity to engage with Avoya and build stronger relationships with Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Highlights include key notes from Paula Hayes, Vice President of Globus family of brands and Robyn Basso, Senior Director at Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, among other travel leaders. The event offers Independent Agencies educational workshops, supplier and peer-to-peer panels, general sessions, a tradeshow, specialist certification courses and valuable networking. Attendees have the option to participate in Turtle Trek, Avoya’s charity event in partnership with Atlantis, Paradise Islands and the Sea Turtle Overnight Protection Organization that helps safely release newborn sea turtles to the ocean’s edge.

The event is optional and open to all Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, especially those interested in growing their land business knowledge and sales. Avoya is excited to welcome its sponsor partners including Apple Leisure Group; Atlantis, Paradise Islands; Club Med; Globus family of brands; Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau; Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority; Playa Hotels and Resorts; Sandals Resorts; and VAX VacationAccess. Other participating suppliers range from destination tourism boards and resort brands to tour operators and activity and excursion providers.

“Avoya Travel is thrilled to welcome supplier partners and Independent Agencies to the first-ever Land Forum to promote relationship building and help generate more Shared Success,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “As we continue to grow our industry-leading vacation platform, Avoya Travel is forging stronger partnerships, making more resort vacations available to travelers and accessing new customer bases for Avoya Network members to grow their travel businesses.”

Avoya is already planning a second Land Forum in 2020. Avoya is dedicated to building its resorts and land vacation business, growing partnerships and providing high quality education so Independent Agencies can create memorable land vacations at the best value for new and existing clients.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel has a longstanding reputation for providing unmatched resources and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, one of the largest and most successful independent travel agency networks in the world. Family-owned, Avoya’s Shared Success™ model is built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™. Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and is one of their largest sellers of cruises, tours and vacations.

Some of the innovative services and resources offered by Avoya include optional marketing programs like Live Leads™, the first, the best and only patented solution for offering new customers exclusively to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network; unparalleled agency business support services; fully integrated, proprietary and patented SaaS technology, Agent Power™; award-winning professional development and education programs; American Express Travel benefits; Instant Commission™ and more.

Through Avoya’s platform travelers worldwide can be connected to an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies and can enjoy exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service. Highly recognized and awarded by cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and others, Avoya Travel has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more. Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

