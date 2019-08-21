Stonehill Expands Executive Team with Healthcare Innovation Executive

Stonehill announced today that Teddi Barber has joined the firm as Vice President. Teddi will be responsible for delivery of business transformation services.

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that Teddi Barber has joined the firm as Vice President. Teddi will be responsible for the delivery of business transformation services that include strategy facilitation, design thinking, business intelligence, financial modeling, and organizational design. She will also contribute to the overall strategy of the firm and actively lead business development activities.

Prior to joining Stonehill, Teddi served as part of the corporate management team for Shriners Hospitals for Children®. At Shriners she managed the Organization’s largest Division located at its International Headquarters. Her sphere of influence spanned corporate financial management, leadership of large-scaled programs directed at value generation, contracting and development of cross-synergistic opportunities for high return yields.

Teddi holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Finance and Economics and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the University of South Florida. She is currently pursuing a Fellowship with the American College of Health Care Executives (ACHE). Passionate about change management, Teddi is a noted speaker on strategic vision, cultural change and business agility. Teddi is a former Board of Director for Dress for Success Tampa Bay and currently serves the Organization in an Advisory capacity. Teddi is a committed supporter of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida and has served as a Coach and Mentor with their Camp CEO program.

“We are excited to have Teddi join the Stonehill team” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “Her unique experience in healthcare innovation, change management, and financial modeling makes her a perfect fit for our team.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Customer Experience, and Business Intelligence, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.







