Four Key Reasons to Attend SMi's 2019 Biosimilars Conference

SMi Reports: Conference chair, Michel Mikhail, gives four key reasons to attend the Biosimilars conference this September

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th Annual Biosimilars conference is set to take place on 25th and 26th September in London, UK.Conference chair, Michel Mikhail, International Expert in Regulatory Affairs, Global Expert Biosimilars, invites prospective delegates to join the conference and hear from prominent speakers and key opinion leaders within the biosimilars industry to share their experiences and evaluate regulatory framework.Here are four key reasons to attend this year’s Biosimilars Conference:1. Take an international look at the regulatory environment of biosimilarsIncluding the ‘ understanding the regulatory framework for biosimilar approval ’ section on day-one of the conference and a post-Brexit panel discussion on day-two.2. Discuss interchangeability of biosimilars in the US through an interactive pre-conference workshop and the main agendaIncluding Rodeina Challand’s presentation ‘Barriers Behind the Development and Uptake of Biosimilars in the US’ and Michel Mikhail’s workshop.3. Benchmark against real world data through case studies and success storiesIncluding:• ‘Biosimilars: Reframing Communications and Changing Behaviours’ by Christian Agboton, Senior Global Brand Medical Director, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH• ‘Drug Delivery Systems for Biosimilars – Copy or Innovate’ by Sebastien Maag, Device Project Leader, Novartis – Sandoz GmbH• ‘Using SPOT and SLIM Technology and Upstream Process Modulation to Reduce Cost of Goods of Biosimilars’ by Louis Boon, CSO, Bioceros BV• ‘Case Study: The First Monoclonal Antibody Manufactured with a Fully Continuous Biomanufacturing Process that Enters Phase I Studies’ by Jaap Wieling, Chief Development Officer, BiosanaPharma BV4. Access biosimilars patent challenges and how they have overcome in industryIncluding the ‘overcoming legal issues with patent protection section of the conference on day-two.The brochure with the two-day conference agenda, half-day workshops and expert speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.biosimilars-europe.com/pr5 This year’s conference will kick-off on Tuesday 24th September with two pre-conference half-day workshops: one on “US-FDA Interchangeability Guideline”, in the morning and, the other on “Advancing Biosimilars Development and Uptake in MENA & GCC Region” in the afternoon.For those interested in attending, there in an exclusive ‘special managers offer at £999’ available for conference bookings made before 31st August. Registrations can be made online at http://www.biosimilars-europe.com/pr5 For sponsorship or exhibitor enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukBiosimilars 201925th – 26th September 2019London, UK#SMiBiosimilars---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



