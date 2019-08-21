Textile Chemicals Market To Reach USD 36.62 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Textile Chemicals Market Size – USD 26.10 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Textile Chemicals Industry Trends – The advent of environmentally friendly chemicals.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development of apparel industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The Global Textile Chemicals market is forecast to reach USD 36.62 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile chemicals are specialty chemicals that are used in the textile industry for a variety of purposes such as coloring, dyeing, and finishing. These chemicals find applications in various divisions of the textile sector that include home furnishing, industrial, and others. Owing to the changing trends in the fashion technology coupled with the growth of the apparel section of the textile industry, the critical application of textile chemicals is found to be in apparels.

The market for textile chemicals is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products, the evolution of environmentally friendly chemicals required by textiles industries, and development of packaging industries, which require large textile chemicals.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of textile chemicals pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the textile chemicals market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of textile chemicals.

The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market. These countries consists of over 40% population across the globe and application of technical textiles in this region will grow with a very high rate.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1723

Further key findings from the report suggest

Natural Fiber held a market share of 38.6% in the year 2018. Natural Fibers have a smaller carbon footprint, and can be degraded by micro-organisms, and composted. It also uses less energy for production, emits fewer greenhouse gases, and supports organic farming.

In textiles, industry surfactant is used for three main processes such as scouring, lubrication, and dyeing and finishing. Some common surfactants are Ethoxylates, Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate, Fatty Acid Ethoxylate, and Fatty Amines Ethoxylate. Surfactants are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Apparels held the largest market share of 47.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of textile chemicals owing to the ever-growing apparel and textile production, and on the huge production of synthetic fibers and cotton. China became a leader in world apparel and home textile (sheets and towel) production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the textile chemical market. Textile production and chemical consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.

Key participants Archroma, Tanatex Chemicals, Dystar Group, Rudolf Group, Huntsman, Dowdupont, Akzonobel N.V., Bozetto Group, Evonik Industries, and Sarex, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textile-chemicals-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Textile Chemicals market on the basis of fiber type, product type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural Fibre

Synthetic Fibre

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorant & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Apparel

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1723

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Textiles category by Reports And Data

PU sole (footwear polyurethane) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pu-sole-footwear-polyurethane-market

Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antimicrobial-medical-textiles-market

Coated Fabric Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coated-fabric-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.