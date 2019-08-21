Health 2.0 Keynotes Uncover the Next Frontier in Health

2019 Speakers Address Empathetic Tech, Government Health Innovation and User Experiences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health 2.0 , a HIMSS Innovation Company, announced the keynote speakers and program agenda for its 13th Annual Conference , September 16-18 in Santa Clara, CA. The flagship event brings together early-stage technologies, highly-vetted startups, top investors, policy-focused dialogues and provider perspectives to promote and catalyze the next frontier of health technology. This year’s keynote speakers include:



Poppy Crum , PhD, Chief Scientist, Dolby Laboratories

A visionary futurist and neuroscientist, Dr. Poppy Crum works to bridge the gap between rapidly evolving technology and more effective human interaction. At Dolby, she builds technology to enhance our interactions with the world by combining human behavior with personalized data and advanced technologies. At Health 2.0, Dr. Crum will discuss her work in empathetic technology, views on how personalized technology will continue to shape us as humans, as well as new ways to use technology to enhance human performance and communication.

Cris Ross, Chief Information Officer, Mayo Clinic

As CIO, Cris Ross has revamped the Mayo Clinic’s IT strategy, led an enterprise-wide electronic health record convergence program, drove partnerships and initiated innovation programs in data, analytics and machine learning. During Health 2.0, Ross will provide his first-hand insights regarding where he’s encountered health tech issues in care delivery as a cancer patient, as well as how he is building innovative solutions that simplify the information technology experiences for patients and providers alike.

Ed Simcox , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)

As CTO at HHS, Ed Simcox works at the intersection of health and technology to build a better healthcare system that will reduce cost, improve quality and increase patient satisfaction. He has worked on initiatives related to data management and sharing, startup opportunities and public-private partnerships. At Health 2.0, Simcox will explore the current state of federal digital health innovation and how his office is leveraging emerging technologies, data-driven problem solving and partnerships to reduce costs and improve health and human services for all Americans.

About HIMSS

As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation companies, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

As an association, HIMSS encompasses more than 72,000 individual members and 630 corporate members. We partner with hundreds of providers, academic institutions and health services organizations on strategic initiatives that leverage innovative information and technology. Together, we work to improve health, access and the quality and cost-effectiveness of healthcare.



Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

About Health 2.0

Health 2.0 promotes, showcases and catalyzes new technologies in healthcare. Through a worldwide series of conferences, Health 2.0 brings together the best minds, resources and technologies for compelling panels, discussions and live product demonstrations.

Health 2.0’s annual flagship event is held each fall in Silicon Valley. In addition, Health 2.0 and HIMSS co-host Dev4Health, an event for developers in health, and multiple international conferences including HIMSS and Health 2.0 Europe and Health 2.0 Japan. Health 2.0 also co-hosts live events that bring together start-ups, investors and customers, VentureConnect, an investor-focused pitch competition and MarketConnect Live, a curated forum connecting buyers and sellers of health technologies.



