Flexi Tank Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flexitank Market is valued at approximately USD 366 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Flexitank is a bulk liquid container that is constructed with polyethylene. It is type of storage equipment for oil and water. These tanks are gaining wide acceptance as they have advantages such as ease of set up, foldability and portability over steel tanks & drums. Growing trade of food-grade liquids, pharmaceutical liquids coupled with growing trade of wide are key driving forces of market growth. FLexitanks are widely used for importing and exporting bulk container of oils and beverage products. Global trade of edible liquids and oils is significantly increasing adoption of flexi tanks for bulk export of liquids. Thus, growth in import and export of edible liquid is expected to drive market growth. For instance, as per India brand equity foundation India’s edible oil import reached about 14.59 million tons in 2015-16 as compared to 8.810 million tons in 2008-09. Moreover, rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of flexitanks coupled with incorporation of green logistic practices is likely to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, price volatility is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Flexi tank market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing exports of lubricants and lubricating oils coupled with increasing chemical and industrial exports. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as presence of wine exporting industries, increasing food grade liquids export & presence of large wine exporting countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flexi tank market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Braid Logistics

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Environmental Packaging Technologies

SIA Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Qingdao Laf Packaging

Hengxin Plastic

Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics

Trust Flexitanks

Rishi FIBC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Monolayer

Multilayer

By Loading Type:

Bottom Loading

Top Loading

By Application

Food-Grade Liquids

Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

Pharmaceutical Liquids

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Flexi tank Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

