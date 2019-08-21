The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, MMM, LB and CARB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company’s secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Throughout the class period, Venator Materials PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

Get additional information about the VNTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period 3M Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

Get additional information about the MMM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 to November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

The complaint alleges L Brands, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Get additional information about the LB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 to July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

According to the complaint, Carbonite, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the CARB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

