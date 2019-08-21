SC Holdings Portfolio Company Now Dating Reports Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is Eight Times Higher Than Tinder

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Now Dating, a part of SC Holdings Corp. (SCNG:OTC), publishes most current figures.



New users were 27,000 with an average lifetime value per user of $8.00 and the average revenue per user (ARPU) is $4.85 which is 8 times higher than Tinder. In comparison Tinder, part of Match Group, published their average revenue per user (ARPU) to be $0.58.

The reason for the higher ARPU comes from the Company's ability to immediately monetize at the signup stage because the target demographic is a user who is motivated to meet offline, as the name implies, Now.

The Telegraph UK wrote, “It’s all about dating ‘now’. No more pen pals, if you’ve got a few hours to kill let users know where and when you’re free and just make it happen.”

GQ Magazine wrote, “Want to cut straight to the date? Now is perfect for people who like to tap their watch and shout ‘time is money’.”

About Now Dating

What it is: A dating app that lets you search for users available at the same times as you, so you can meet them whenever and for however long you’re available.

How it works: The app allows you to tell people what kind of relationship you're searching for, let others know when you’re available, and pick out your preferred dating activities. Once you've set your preferences, you can send date invitations with exact meet-up times and a pre-arranged location.

About SC Holdings

SC Holdings Corp. is a Management Company providing Marketing, HR, Business Development services and access to financing to its portfolio companies. The Company acquires ownership in companies with a strong focus on digital media and business services. SC Holdings Corp. will be opening an office in the EU as well as in North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SC Holdings Corp., Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

ir@smartchaincap.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.