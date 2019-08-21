Hudson Resources Completes Loading of First Bulk Shipment and Installation of New Crusher Equipment

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”, OTC: HUDRF) is pleased to announce that the MV Happy Dragon bulk ship has been loaded and departed August 20th for Hudson’s port facility in Charleston, South Carolina. The ship is carrying approximately 14,400 tonnes of GreenSpar 250 anorthosite product and 56 tonnes of GreenSpar 90 (98% finer than 90 microns) which is a high quality air separated product from the low iron process plant dust collection system. The GreenSpar 90 material will be used in further development of the paints and coatings markets and CO 2 free cement applications. The ship is also transporting two Terex all terrain cranes (80 tonnes and 55 tonnes) and three manlifts which will be sold in North America. Sailing time to Charleston is approximately 10 days.



During the ship loading the process plant was shut down for general maintenance. During this time the new gear boxes and ancillary components for the Weir Minerals secondary High Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) crusher were installed. These components were needed as the original motors and gearboxes installed were the wrong size. A new feed chute was also installed above the secondary HPGR at the recommendation of Weir, to provide adequate head pressure to allow the crusher to operate more effectively. The costs for the new equipment, including delivery and installation were covered by the vendor. Load testing of the new crusher equipment is expected to take place in the next week.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: “We are excited to have successfully loaded our first shipment of product. We utilized the down time in the plant to install the new secondary crusher components and will begin filling the warehouse once again in the next few days.”

Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is in operation and permitted for 50 years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim K Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 604-628-5002

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.