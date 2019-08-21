San Francisco Litigation Firm Keker, Van Nest & Peters Selects iManage for Document and Email Management, Advanced Security and Governance

iManage platform delivers robust set of applications and integrated functionality

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP (Keker) – a top San Francisco-based litigation firm representing high-profile individuals, as well as some of the world’s most successful companies – has selected iManage to meet its current and future needs for Work Product Management and document security. Delivered through iManage Cloud , the iManage platform tightly integrates a robust set of applications around document and email management, artificial intelligence, security, risk and governance.



Keker’s move to iManage was initially driven by a need to replace its existing document management system (DMS), which was starting to show its age and lacked some of the key features and functionality the firm needed, like easy search and seamless email management. At the same time, the firm also needed additional products to support records management and ethical walls.

During the evaluation process, Keker was considering moving forward with three separate vendors to address these areas. But after viewing a demo of the iManage platform, the firm realized it could get all of that functionality – and more – from a single company.

“iManage was the total package. It just made more sense to get integrated functionality in one place rather than having to deal with multiple third-party vendors,” said Steven McCue, Chief Information Officer, Keker. “Its advanced Work 10 capabilities also will help our attorneys work the way they prefer, by being able to search and receive all the documents they require, even if they have been previously misclassified.”

iManage Work 10 will provide the firm’s professionals with industry-leading document and email management that provides an easy-to-use, consumer-like user experience and puts search front and center, making important files easier to find. Additionally, iManage Records Manager will provide a central interface with advanced capabilities to manage both physical and electronic records for Keker.

“iManage will give us a single source of truth for all our documents and emails,” added McCue. “For our professionals, that means one search across both the DMS and records. If we were using different vendors for the DMS and records management, they’d need to perform the same search separately on each system.”

To better enhance security, Keker is implementing iManage Security Policy Manager , which makes it easy to implement need-to-know security policies and manage ethical walls, and iManage Threat Manager , which uses AI and adaptive behavioral modeling to detect internal and external threat actors. Both products tightly integrate with the rest of the iManage platform.

“Today’s law firms don’t want to spend time managing multiple vendors – they want to obtain the best possible results for their clients,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “By selecting the iManage platform, Keker has gained the advantage of all the functionality the firm needs today, as well as what they might need in the future as the firm’s needs evolve – from one dedicated vendor.”

